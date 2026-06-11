Sweet Magnolias Boss Addresses Ty's Absence In Season 5: 'It Was Carson Rowland's Choice To Leave'

"Sweet Magnolias" has returned to Netflix for Season 5, but one former series regular won't be showing his face in Serenity this time around. Despite promising to come home for Annie's graduation, Ty (Carson Rowland) is nowhere to be seen in the 10 episodes that just dropped.

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson confirms to TVLine that "it was Carson's choice to leave" the show, adding that it's possible we could see Ty again someday — assuming that Netflix renews the show for a sixth season, and that Rowland is willing to return. "I'm a big believer in leaving doors open for the future," she says.

Even though Rowland isn't physically in Serenity this season, his character looms large. Even from another continent, Ty's actions factor into multiple characters' storylines, and he doesn't exactly come out looking like the good guy.

"We're looking at a character who's going after a dream, and in the actor's absence, we were able to look at what the character's absence does to the people he left behind," Anderson explains. "When you love somebody and they need to go somewhere far away, it's hard. You want them to be happy and successful, but you miss them. Maybe you feel left out, even cut out. We wanted to look across the community and see, particularly with Annie and Maddie, the ripple effect of his absence and the things he may not have considered when he left. He was so excited about getting his big break, he really didn't calculate the cost to the people he said he loved."