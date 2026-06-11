Widow's Bay Renewed For Season 2

Even more things are about to go bump in the night in "Widow's Bay": Apple TV has renewed the Matthew Rhys-led horror-comedy for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

"From the moment audiences arrived in Widow's Bay, they've been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laughs, and cursed secret that Katie [Dippold], Hiro [Murai], Matthew [Rhys], and the entire team have created," Apple TV's head of programming Matt Cherniss said in a statement. "It's become one of those shows everyone's talking about, and we're thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it. We can't wait to return for another season."

Added creator Dippold: "Season 2 is about how everything is great on the island and there's nothing to worry about."

"Widow's Bay," which TVLine named one of the best streaming shows of 2026 so far, follows Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys), a man who's desperate to revive his struggling island community. Reads the official description: "There's no Wi-Fi, spotty cellular reception, and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed. He wants these people to respect him. They don't. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again."

In addition to Rhys ("The Americans"), the series' ensemble includes Kate O'Flynn ("My Lady Jane"), Stephen Root ("Barry"), Kingston Rumi Southwick ("Presumed Innocent"), Kevin Carroll ("The Leftovers"), and Dale Dickey ("True Blood"). The supporting cast includes K Callan ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman") and Jeff Hiller ("Somebody Somewhere").

In addition to creating "Widow's Bay," Dippold also showruns and executive-produces. Murai executive-produces and directs five episodes in the first season. Additional directors include Ti West, Sam Donovan, and Andrew DeYoung.

Will you be extending your stay at the island's creepy Breakwater Inn? And have you checked out our picks for the 10 best shows like "Widow's Bay"? Let us know your thoughts by dropping some comments below.