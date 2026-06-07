10 Best Streaming TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)

We recently told you about the 10 broadcast series we've been loving most in 2026. Now, we're turning our attention to the streamers, which have been churning out their own top-notch content this year. Let's dive in, shall we?

Our list below includes 10 more picks for series that ought to make your watchlist, from a terrific "Hacks" swan song to an impressive debut from Hulu's "The Testaments." Meanwhile, shows like Netflix's "BEEF," Hulu's "Paradise," and HBO Max's "The Pitt" have all successfully avoided a sophomore slump, while newbies such as "Margo's Got Money Troubles" and "Widow's Bay" — both freshmen hailing from Apple TV — made excellent first impressions on us.

But let's not waste any more time. Keep scrolling to see our favorite streaming shows of 2026 (so far), then drop a comment with your own! (And don't forget to check out our picks for the best TV moments of the year thus far, and the best TV performances.)