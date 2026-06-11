It might not necessarily have been expected for Katie Dippold, who cut her teeth writing for "Mad TV" and "Parks and Recreation," to become the mastermind behind TV's newest horror sensation, but such is the unlikely creative circumstance that brought "Widow's Bay" into being. An Apple TV horror comedy series with Guillermo Del Toro's approval, "Widow's Bay" finds Dippold — along with a brilliant writing team — channeling her comedy chops into a parody-slash-sincere-exercise in small-town spookiness, to enthralling results that couldn't possibly have come about without a hefty sense of humor.

"Widow's Bay" stars Matthew Rhys as Tom Loftis, the mayor of the titular New England island town. Tom's stringent skepticism notwithstanding, Widow's Bay has been historically plagued by a number of seemingly supernatural tragedies that seem to point to a centennial curse; when a heavy fog overtakes the island just as a New York Times article brings in an unprecedented wave of tourism, it's a harbinger of untold chaos.

The ten-episode inaugural season of "Widow's Bay" has become a critical success and an audience hit, sparking fascination with its lore, its humor, and its utterly wild tonal shifts. It's one of the most refreshing horror series to come out in years — which doesn't mean that there aren't other excellent shows you can turn to if you're looking for television that scratches a similar itch. From kindred small-town mysteries to improbable blends of comedy and suspense, here are the 10 best TV shows like "Widow's Bay."