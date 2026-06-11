Casting News: Elisabeth Hasselbeck's New Daytime Gig, Game Of Thrones Vet Joins Peaky Blinders, And More

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is heading back to daytime TV.

The former co-host of "The View" will serve as a guest host on "CBS Mornings" next week, Variety reports, appearing Monday through Wednesday on the morning news show. Her appearance is expected to be one of a series of try-outs for a permanent spot alongside current hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson. (Tony Doukopil left "CBS Mornings" in January to anchor the "CBS Evening News.")

Hasselbeck "will not appear during segments tied to hard news or politics," according to Variety, and "will likely turn up later in the program during 'Talk of the Table' segments and discussions of parenting, pop culture and entertainment."

After first breaking out as a contestant on "Survivor," Hasselbeck joined ABC's "The View" as a co-host in 2003, offering a conservative point of view and often clashing with more liberal voices like Rosie O'Donnell. She left "The View" in 2013 and joined the Fox News morning show "Fox & Friends" later that year, departing in 2015 to spend more time with her family.