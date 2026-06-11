Casting News: Elisabeth Hasselbeck's New Daytime Gig, Game Of Thrones Vet Joins Peaky Blinders, And More
Elisabeth Hasselbeck is heading back to daytime TV.
The former co-host of "The View" will serve as a guest host on "CBS Mornings" next week, Variety reports, appearing Monday through Wednesday on the morning news show. Her appearance is expected to be one of a series of try-outs for a permanent spot alongside current hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson. (Tony Doukopil left "CBS Mornings" in January to anchor the "CBS Evening News.")
Hasselbeck "will not appear during segments tied to hard news or politics," according to Variety, and "will likely turn up later in the program during 'Talk of the Table' segments and discussions of parenting, pop culture and entertainment."
After first breaking out as a contestant on "Survivor," Hasselbeck joined ABC's "The View" as a co-host in 2003, offering a conservative point of view and often clashing with more liberal voices like Rosie O'Donnell. She left "The View" in 2013 and joined the Fox News morning show "Fox & Friends" later that year, departing in 2015 to spend more time with her family.
In other casting news...
* "Game of Thrones" veteran Conleth Hill (aka Varys) has joined the cast of Netflix's new "Peaky Blinders" series, the streamer announced. He'll play Clemmy Keeler, "the fierce patriarch of the Keeler family who rivals the Peaky Blinders' ambitions to rebuild Birmingham." Cal O'Driscoll ("Vikings: Valhalla") and Daniel Monks ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms") are also set to join the cast of the sequel series, which stars Jamie Bell as Tommy Shelby's son Duke.
* HBO's "The Last of Us" has added Peter Sarsgaard ("Presumed Innocent") to its Season 3 cast, per Deadline. He'll play Seraphite leader Amon, a new character not from the video game series.
* Fox's "Best Medicine" has promoted Stephen Spinella (Greg) and Jason Veasey (George) to series regulars for Season 2, premiering this fall on Fox.
* Prime Video's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" has added Levon Hawke ("The Crowded Room") to its Season 2 cast as another Mr. Smith, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
* Jane Krakowski ("30 Rock") and Isla Fisher ("Wolf Like Me") have joined Larry David's new HBO sketch comedy "Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness" in guest roles, Variety reports. Watch a new trailer: