TVLine Asks: Will NBA Finals Front Row Fuel TV Collabs? Was Criminal Minds Giving Heated Rivalry? Did Summer House Disappoint? And More
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about the NBA Finals, "Criminal Minds: Evolution," "Summer House," and more.
1 | Was "Leading Lady Marmalade" the best Tony Awards opening number since 2013's "Bigger"? And how many times have you uttered "Gitchie, gitchie, Carrie Coon" to yourself this week?
2 | On "Not Suitable for Work," there's no way AJ kissing her boss is going to end well for her, right? And were you surprised by the realization that Davis kind of deserved to be posted and shamed on IG account Fisher Trashen?
3 | What was your reaction to the news that Bravo will air a bonus "Summer House" episode next week following up on the three-part reunion? And as Lindsay pointed out, wasn't Tuesday's conclusion a bit disappointing considering how little information — and emotion! — we ended up getting from Amanda and West?
4 | "Widow's Bay" fans, did any of you guess the identity of the final Warren descendant before Rosemary revealed who it was?
We're also wondering...
5 | Do this year's Emmys need to make some room in the Outstanding Drama Series category for the electric and bonkers NBA Finals and/or Stanley Cup Finals?
6 | Speaking of the NBA Finals... with all the superstars in attendance at Game 4, did you start dreaming up some TV guest star collaborations? Taylor Swift joining Mariska Hargitay on "SVU"? Timothée Chalamet directed by Ben Stiller on "Severance"?
7 | Wait, how will the tiny, sweet, actual (read: not animated) pup in "Scooby-Doo: Origins" achieve the same level of sight gag as his predecessor did when he leaps into Shaggy's arms?
8 | Is Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" relying too heavily on guest casting — what, with 14 (!) guest stars already announced for Season 6?
9 | Given all the Wolf/Nichols goodness in this week's "Brilliant Minds," as well as Beau and Nichols' breakup, do you have hope that we'll get a happy ending when the series ends in a few weeks?
10 | Did anyone else watching Connor Storrie's costume in his "Criminal Minds" debut instantly think of Ilya in the "Heated Rivalry" finale?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!