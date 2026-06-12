TVLine Asks: Will NBA Finals Front Row Fuel TV Collabs? Was Criminal Minds Giving Heated Rivalry? Did Summer House Disappoint? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about the NBA Finals, "Criminal Minds: Evolution," "Summer House," and more.

1 | Was "Leading Lady Marmalade" the best Tony Awards opening number since 2013's "Bigger"? And how many times have you uttered "Gitchie, gitchie, Carrie Coon" to yourself this week?

2 | On "Not Suitable for Work," there's no way AJ kissing her boss is going to end well for her, right? And were you surprised by the realization that Davis kind of deserved to be posted and shamed on IG account Fisher Trashen?

3 | What was your reaction to the news that Bravo will air a bonus "Summer House" episode next week following up on the three-part reunion? And as Lindsay pointed out, wasn't Tuesday's conclusion a bit disappointing considering how little information — and emotion! — we ended up getting from Amanda and West?

4 | "Widow's Bay" fans, did any of you guess the identity of the final Warren descendant before Rosemary revealed who it was?