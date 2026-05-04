Spin-offs are a tricky thing, often having to feel like a natural extension of their originating series while creating something exciting and new. Backdoor pilots are even more challenging propositions, setting up a spin-off within the creative constraints of an established series' ongoing run. Fortunately, there have been plenty of backdoor pilots that have pulled off that delicate balance while successfully launching fan-favorite series in their own right. A fantastic backdoor pilot feels like a tantalizing tease for a spin-off while serving as an organic installment of its originating series.

With that in mind, we're taking a look back at the greatest backdoor pilots, from the numerous sitcom spin-offs in the '70s and '80s to modern superhero fare. These episodes launched some of the longest-running and biggest fan-favorite shows. These are the 10 best backdoor pilots of all time ranked, each setting up memorable spin-offs for a successful launch.