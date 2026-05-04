10 Best Backdoor Pilots Of All Time, Ranked
Spin-offs are a tricky thing, often having to feel like a natural extension of their originating series while creating something exciting and new. Backdoor pilots are even more challenging propositions, setting up a spin-off within the creative constraints of an established series' ongoing run. Fortunately, there have been plenty of backdoor pilots that have pulled off that delicate balance while successfully launching fan-favorite series in their own right. A fantastic backdoor pilot feels like a tantalizing tease for a spin-off while serving as an organic installment of its originating series.
With that in mind, we're taking a look back at the greatest backdoor pilots, from the numerous sitcom spin-offs in the '70s and '80s to modern superhero fare. These episodes launched some of the longest-running and biggest fan-favorite shows. These are the 10 best backdoor pilots of all time ranked, each setting up memorable spin-offs for a successful launch.
10. The Gauntlet/Unchained Heart (spinning Xena: Warrior Princess off Hercules: The Legendary Journeys)
As "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" revived swords-and-sandals spectacle on television its first season introduced memorable antagonist Xena (Lucy Lawless) in the episode "The Warrior Princess." Sensing a potential spin-off, Xena resurfaces in the two-part season finale "The Gauntlet" and "Unchained Heart," setting her on a redemptive arc. Setting aside her differences with Hercules (Kevin Sorbo), Xena teams up with him to battle her betrayer, Darphus (Matthew Chamberlain). Changed by her experiences, Xena ditches the violent God of War, Ares (Kevin Smith), to seek atonement for her formerly wicked ways.
In repositioning Xena as a heroic character, the "Hercules" Season 1 finale gave Lawless' fan-favorite fighter the perfect launchpad for her own legendary journeys. "Xena: Warrior Princess" premiered four months after her parting appearance in "Hercules" and ran for six seasons. The show put its own stamp on swords-and-sandals action, giving Xena a memorable partner in Gabrielle (Renee O'Connor). "Xena: Warrior Princess" is one of the best fantasy TV shows ever made and that all came from a three-episode arc on "Hercules."
9. Doom Patrol (spinning Doom Patrol off Titans)
The 2018 series "Titans" brought a darker edge to DC Comics' young, colorful superhero team when the live-action show debuted. Initially focusing on hard-hitting gritty thriller stories, the series pivoted to the decidedly bizarre with its fourth episode "Doom Patrol." The episode has the superhero Gar Logan (Ryan Potter) return to where he grew up, meeting the eponymous team of misfits. When the ensemble's benefactor, mad scientist Niles Caulder (Bruno Bichir), tries to run experiments on Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft), Gar defies him and strikes out on his own.
The episode "Doom Patrol" retains most of the quirky cast for the spin-off series of the same name, with the exception of Bichir, replaced by Timothy Dalton as Caulder. The "Titans" episode makes it clear that these are eccentric and damaged characters, even without going all-in on just how irreverent the subsequent spin-off would become. The "Titans" offshoot "Doom Patrol" was ordered to series before the backdoor pilot even aired, signaling confidence in the offbeat premise. Both an important story in Gar's arc and the introduction of most of the spin-off's main characters, "Doom Patrol" helped this more mature iteration of the DC Universe grow.
8. The Girls' School (spinning The Facts of Life off Diff'rent Strokes)
Among the biggest sitcoms in the '80s was "Diff'rent Strokes," which initially featured housekeeper Edna Garrett (Charlotte Rae). The Season 1 finale, "The Girls' School," put the focus squarely on Edna as she helped fellow "Diff'rent Strokes" regular character Kimberly Drummond (Dana Plato) to her private school. This episode served as the backdoor pilot for "The Facts of Life," another long-running sitcom throughout the '80s. Finding Kimberly's dormitory at the school overly chaotic and unruly, Edna agreed to stay on as its new housemother.
"The Girls' School" clearly articulates the premise for "The Facts of Life," though it shook up its main cast before the spin-off's premiere. The biggest change was the exclusion of Kimberly, who remained with "Diff'rent Strokes" rather than becoming a series regular for the spin-off like Edna. These changes aside, the episode provides a solid enough foundation for "The Facts of Life" to build upon for its nine-season run. The 1979 episode altered the course of two of the impending decade's defining sitcoms, taking its fan-favorite housekeeper in a new direction.
7. The Originals (spinning The Originals off The Vampire Diaries)
The supernatural drama "The Vampire Diaries" revealed that the first vampires known to exist, the originals, were the Mikaelson siblings. The fourth season episode "The Originals" follows Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) to New Orleans to find the city under the thrall of his vampire protege Marcel Gerard (Charles Michael Davis). Klaus reunites with his siblings Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Rebekah (Claire Holt), along with Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin), a lycanthrope Klaus got pregnant. This sets up the core cast and premise for the 2013 spin-off "The Originals," which premiered six months later.
"The Originals" brings in all the spin-off's key players while continuing the core story from "The Vampire Diaries." The episode establishes the driving conflict and complicated familial dynamics for "The Originals," something built across the spin-off's five-season run. "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals" would trade actors regularly, along with the subsequent additional spin-off "Legacies," building out the shared universe. Bringing in a distinct sibling dynamic, in contrast to the Salvatore brothers in "The Vampire Diaries," "The Originals" proved there was plenty of life for this undead franchise to grow.
6. Maude (spinning Maude off All in the Family)
The second season of "All in the Family" included the introduction of Maude Findlay (Bea Arthur), the liberal-oriented cousin of Edith Bunker (Jean Stapleton). Visiting the Bunkers from her home outside of New York City, Maude frequently clashed with Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor) over his bigoted views. An instant hit with audiences and CBS network executives, Arthur's character received a backdoor pilot to close out Season 2 simply titled "Maude." The episode has Archie and Edith travel to Maude's town for the wedding of her daughter as hijinks inevitably ensue.
"Maude" introduced the setting and family dynamics that were expanded upon in the spin-off of the same name, including Maude's fourth husband Walter Findlay (Bill Macy). The episode also features Maude's adult daughter Carol, played by Marcia Rodd, though recast with Adrienne Barbeau for the spin-off. The more pointed emphasis on social issues is also present, hinting at the show's sharpened commentary in contrast to "All in the Family." "Maude" became one of creator Norman Lear's best TV shows and the template that the spin-off followed was visibly established right in its backdoor pilot.
5. You Really Got a Hold on Me (spinning Station 19 off Grey's Anatomy)
The long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" had already spawned its first spin-off with "Private Practice" in 2007, but focused on a different emergency service for its second. "Grey's Anatomy" Season 14 featured the episode "You Really Got a Hold on Me," introducing Station 19 of the Seattle Fire Department. Firefighter Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) comes into Seattle Grace Hospital compressing an internal wound for a victim from a nearby fire. This awkward position gives Andy an interesting perspective on the usual soap operatic dynamics within the hospital before returning to the fire station.
"Station 19" premiered the same month that "You Really Got a Hold on Me" aired, with the episode really serving as an extended preview to "Grey's Anatomy" audiences. The firefighter-centric show ran for seven seasons, crossing over with its originating series regularly before coming to an end in 2024. Even following the spin-off's conclusion, its legacy continues on with characters like Maya Bishop living on in "Grey's Anatomy." An introduction for "Station 19" and a unique perspective on the usual "Grey's Anatomy" characters, "You Really Got a Hold on Me" is a standout story for both shows.
4. My Favorite Orkan (spinning Morky & Mindy off Happy Days)
A grounded wholesome depiction of American suburbia in the 1950s might not seem like a logical fit for a screwball sci-fi spin-off but it all somehow worked magnificently. "Happy Days" Season 5 includes the dream episode "My Favorite Orkan," opening with Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard) spotting a flying saucer. Shortly thereafter, Richie meets Mork (Robin Williams), an alien from the faraway planet of Ork who intends to bring the all-American teenager back with him as a specimen. This needs to a swaggering showdown between Mork and Fonzie (Henry Winkler), interrupted when Richie awakens on his couch, seemingly having imagined the whole story.
Initially intended as a one-off fantasy concocted by a vividly dreaming Richie, "My Favorite Orkan" became a backdoor pilot for "Mork & Mindy." A lot of this comes down to Williams' zany and improvisational performance as Mork, which inspired the writers to develop a series around him before the episode even aired. Subsequent airings included a coda setting up the contemporary-set spin-off "Mork & Mindy" and confirming that the character wasn't dreamt-up by Richie. An integral chapter in Robin Williams' wider career, "My Favorite Orkan" served as the perfect showcase for his comedic talents while setting up his sitcom future.
3. The Scientist/Three Ghosts (spinning The Flash off Arrow)
"Doom Patrol" isn't the only superhero series based on a DC Comics property to start with a backdoor pilot, with "The Flash" getting a similar origin. "Arrow" Season 2 featured the two-parter "The Scientist" and "Three Ghosts" as its centerpiece, introducing visiting forensic scientist Barry Allen (Grant Gustin). Driven to solve his mother's murder by a mysterious superhuman, Barry arrives in Starling City from his usual stomping grounds of Central City to assist with an investigation. Shortly after returning to Central City, Barry is struck by a strange bolt of lightning in his lab, granting him super-speed.
Compared to the sullen "Arrow" protagonist Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Gustin's Barry was a cheerful breath of fresh air to grounded superhero proceedings. More than just introducing Barry and giving him his powers, the two-parter also hints at the wider and more colorful superhero scene to come for "Arrow" launching the Arrowverse. "Arrow" and "The Flash" would have a particularly close relationship as the two shows ran concurrently, punctuated by crossovers that recognized their continuing influence on each other. Ultimately, "The Flash" became a spin-off better than the original series, embracing how fun the superhero genre could be on television.
2. Ice Queen/Meltdown (spinning NCIS off JAG)
"NCIS" has become a modern television empire, spawning a whole line of spin-offs, while the procedural started out as a spin-off itself. Towards the end of "JAG" Season 8, a Navy Criminal Investigative Service team appears in the two-parter "Ice Queen" and "Meltdown." Led by Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), the team investigates a murder implicating "JAG" protagonist Harmon Rabb (David James Elliott). The second episode has Gibbs and his usual team working to clear Rabb's name and locate the true culprit behind the killing.
Though "NCIS" creator Donald P. Bellisario fought to prevent CBS from promoting it as a "JAG" spin-off, the fact of the matter is, it is one. "Ice Queen" and "Meltdown" both introduce the original "NCIS" team magnificently, highlighting each of their personalities and expertise, along with their rapport among themselves. That said, the episodes are still very much within the world of "JAG," telling a story that impacts Rabb directly. The dawn of a television franchise that has endured and expanded for decades, "Ice Queen" and "Meltdown" shows the "NCIS" team doing what they do best.
1. Better Call Saul (spinning Better Call Saul off Breaking Bad)
The development behind "Better Call Saul," the spin-off to "Breaking Bad" centered on unscrupulous defense attorney Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), starts in the "Breaking Bad" Season 2. The episode "Better Call Saul," introduces Goodman as he provides legal counsel for Badger Mayhew (Matt Jones), concerning drug dealers Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Walter and Jesse's attempts to intimidate Goodman instead lead to him becoming the newest partner in their illicit business as he represents their legal interests. Odenkirk became a series regular for the rest of "Breaking Bad," reprising his role for the prequel spin-off for its own six-season run.
While "Breaking Bad" ran an additional three seasons before its prequel spin-off "Better Call Saul" began, its creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould planned for it as early as 2009. That spin-off potential is apparent throughout the episode "Better Call Saul," giving Odenkirk an excellent showcase to play his memorably smarmy character. The episode retroactively became a backdoor pilot as Gilligan and Gould returned to the concept after finishing the main story in "Breaking Bad."
The wait for the long-gestating spin-off proved to be well worth it. "Better Call Saul" not only provided audiences with Goodman's origins and connects him more firmly with the universe, but later providing an inverted perspective on its backdoor pilot. Saul Goodman went on to become one of the best TV protagonists of all time and those scene-stealing qualities can be seen right from his on-screen debut.