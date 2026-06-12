Cape Fear Delivers A Surprise Cameo From A Star Of The Scorsese Film

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Friday's episode of "Cape Fear."

Apple TV's "Cape Fear" is inspired by the chilling 1991 thriller of the same name directed by Martin Scorsese — and this week, that inspiration became very meta.

Throughout the first three episodes of the series, we've seen glimpses of a mystery woman wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask over her face. But we didn't know who she was until Friday's episode, when ex-con Max Cady (played by Javier Bardem) returned home to find an envelope waiting for him with "Hi Max" and a heart written on it. There was also a TV nearby and a note saying "Play me," and when Max hit the play button, he saw a video of the masked woman, who took off her hood and mask to reveal she was played by — Juliette Lewis, from Scorsese's "Cape Fear"!

Apple TV

"Hey Max, I heard you got out," she said seductively before grabbing a microphone and singing him a creepy love song. Max didn't seem to like her performance much, though: He screamed "No!" when he found a dog collar inside the envelope, which triggered flashbacks to his abusive childhood, and he smashed the TV to bits with a primal fury. We still don't know who Lewis' character is, or what she's after, but it's fair to say Max wasn't happy to see her.