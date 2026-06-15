What To Watch Monday: Knicks Celebrate Championship On Fallon, McBee Dynasty Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: The New York Knicks celebrate their championship on "The Tonight Show," Spain takes on Cape Verde in FIFA World Cup action, and "The McBee Dynasty" returns for Season 3.
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Showtimes for June 15, 2026
FIFA World Cup
- Spain vs. Cape Verde (12 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Belgium vs. Egypt (3 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (6 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Iran vs. New Zealand (9 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
Below Deck Mediterranean
The tension on deck threatens to upend the charter season before it begins; a piece of unexpected news sets one yachtie on a new course; the crew night out ends in betrayal and mistrust.
Sullivan's Crossing
A casual outing takes a perilous turn after Maggie agrees to let Liam try and cheer her up.
American Ninja Warrior
The Western Regional Qualifying rounds continue in Las Vegas as ninjas compete for a spot in the all-new Regional Finals.
BBQ Brawl
Inspired by the live music scene in Austin, the Brawlers must listen closely and hit all the right notes with their BBQ feasts.
Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult
Docuseries finale: After the group splinters, Hoyt escapes to California where he grapples with the shame and regret of recruiting others to Eternal Values.
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys
Season 3 premiere: Steven Jr. and Galyna face their growing fears as Steven Sr.'s sentencing threatens the future of the entire family business.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges join Fallon to discuss their championship run. The hour will also feature appearances by the entire Knicks team and Head Coach Mike Brown, plus surprise guests and a performance by Wu-Tang Clan.