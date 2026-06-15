What To Watch Monday: Knicks Celebrate Championship On Fallon, McBee Dynasty Returns, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Monday: The New York Knicks celebrate their championship on "The Tonight Show," Spain takes on Cape Verde in FIFA World Cup action, and "The McBee Dynasty" returns for Season 3.

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