Casting News: The Night Agent Brings Back Rose, Westworld Star Joins Elisabeth Moss' Hulu Drama, And More
Peter Sutherland is getting his partner back on "The Night Agent."
Luciane Buchanan will return as Rose for the fourth and final season of the Netflix spy thriller, Deadline reports. Buchanan co-starred as cybersecurity expert Rose — who teamed up with Gabriel Basso's Peter and became a love interest as well — in the first two seasons. But she exited the series ahead of Season 3, saying at the time that "the writers decided that they wanted to follow Peter and his journey based on what happened at the end of Season 2."
"The Night Agent" showrunner Shawn Ryan confirmed that Buchanan's departure was a creative decision, but added, "I was very clear with her, 'Hey, this doesn't necessarily mean the end of you on the show. And there very well may be a time where I call and beg you to come back.'"
Basso stars as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who gets pulled into a dense web of international intrigue. Season 4 will also see the arrival of new cast members Titus Welliver ("Bosch"), Trevante Rhodes ("Mike"), Li Jun Li ("Spider-Noir"), and Elizabeth Lail ("YOU").
In other casting news...
* Jimmi Simpson ("Westworld") has joined Elisabeth Moss in the cast of her new Hulu drama series "Conviction," according to Variety. Moss stars as an attorney who finds herself being blackmailed while defending a man accused of killing his wife; details on Simpson's character have not been released.
* AMC's "Dark Winds" has added three to its cast ahead of Season 5, per Deadline: John Hoogenakker ("Jack Ryan") as Sheriff Mark Bishop; Gregory Cruz ("Mayans M.C.") as Bernadette's biological father Ed; and Geraldine Keams ("Reservation Dogs"), who reprises her Season 1 role as Grandma Alice.
* Kathryn Newton ("Big Little Lies") has joined the cast of the Hulu pilot "Durango," Deadline reports. She'll play Bunny, a diner waitress who runs off with ski bum Mikey, played by Cooper Hoffman.
* Theo Rossi ("The Penguin") has joined the cast of Prime Video's "Creed" spin-off "Delphi," according to Deadline. The series "follows a group of gifted young boxers in an elite academy fighting to achieve their dreams and reach the pinnacle of the sport."