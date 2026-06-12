Casting News: The Night Agent Brings Back Rose, Westworld Star Joins Elisabeth Moss' Hulu Drama, And More

Peter Sutherland is getting his partner back on "The Night Agent."

Luciane Buchanan will return as Rose for the fourth and final season of the Netflix spy thriller, Deadline reports. Buchanan co-starred as cybersecurity expert Rose — who teamed up with Gabriel Basso's Peter and became a love interest as well — in the first two seasons. But she exited the series ahead of Season 3, saying at the time that "the writers decided that they wanted to follow Peter and his journey based on what happened at the end of Season 2."

"The Night Agent" showrunner Shawn Ryan confirmed that Buchanan's departure was a creative decision, but added, "I was very clear with her, 'Hey, this doesn't necessarily mean the end of you on the show. And there very well may be a time where I call and beg you to come back.'"

Basso stars as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who gets pulled into a dense web of international intrigue. Season 4 will also see the arrival of new cast members Titus Welliver ("Bosch"), Trevante Rhodes ("Mike"), Li Jun Li ("Spider-Noir"), and Elizabeth Lail ("YOU").