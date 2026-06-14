15 Best TV Episodes About Prom, Ranked

Prom night has become one of the defining symbols of the American high school experience, thanks in large part to its many depictions in film and television. Teen shows are practically obligated to include at least one prom episode, and even shows with adult protagonists have gone down the prom rabbit hole.

What makes a great prom episode? It could be a poignant spotlight on growing up or the liminal space between childhood and adulthood. Maybe it's a sharp encapsulation of the cutthroat social hierarchies of high school. It could traffic in nostalgia and highlight the passage of time. It depends on the show, really. In the list that follows, you'll find TV series that tackle prom in all its cheesy traditions, treading familiar ground with some dashes of individuality thrown in for good measure. Here are TV's best episodes about prom, ranked.