Why Joaquin Jackson From Dutton Ranch Looks So Familiar
"Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch" is reminiscent of the past at times. Case in point — Joaquin Jackson Reyes. He's the non-biological son of the local area's most powerful ranching family — and the type of fella who specializes in fixing messes. Joaquin also has a temperamental sibling who wants him dead. Sound familiar? He's just like Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) on "Yellowstone," minus the self-serving political aspirations.
The actor who plays Joaquin, Juan Pablo Raba, is also known for television roles that exist beyond the Taylor Sheridan universe. Marvel fans will recognize him as Joey Gutierrez on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," an Inhuman with the ability to manipulate metal.
Raba also lent his talents to other acclaimed crime dramas before joining "Dutton Ranch." The actor has a notable role in Netflix's "Narcos," a real-life-inspired drama that sees him portray Gustavo Gaviria. He's a drug trafficker and the cousin of Colombia's most infamous drug lord, Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura).
Juan Pablo Raba has starred in notable movies and TV shows
Juan Pablo Raba has carved out a niche for himself in militaristic actioners. Apple TV subscribers can find him in "Echo 3," which tells the story of commandos embarking on a rescue mission in the heart of Colombia. He's also one of the main characters in "Six," a History series about a SEAL team that specializes in taking down terrorists. If you like shows like Sheridan's "Special Ops: Lioness," look no further than this double bill.
Raba also isn't a stranger to big-screen projects. In 2017, he starred in "Shot Caller," a low-key crime drama from "Greenland" director Ric Roman Waugh. After that, he joined Liam Neeson in "The Marksman," a neo-Western about a rancher who protects a young boy from the Cartel.
Elsewhere, you might have seen Raba in "Freelance," an action-comedy starring Alison Brie and John Cena. This one sees the actor play a politician at the center of an assassination plot — and he gets to ride on a horse with Cena's character.