Why Joaquin Jackson From Dutton Ranch Looks So Familiar

"Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch" is reminiscent of the past at times. Case in point — Joaquin Jackson Reyes. He's the non-biological son of the local area's most powerful ranching family — and the type of fella who specializes in fixing messes. Joaquin also has a temperamental sibling who wants him dead. Sound familiar? He's just like Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) on "Yellowstone," minus the self-serving political aspirations.

The actor who plays Joaquin, Juan Pablo Raba, is also known for television roles that exist beyond the Taylor Sheridan universe. Marvel fans will recognize him as Joey Gutierrez on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," an Inhuman with the ability to manipulate metal.

Raba also lent his talents to other acclaimed crime dramas before joining "Dutton Ranch." The actor has a notable role in Netflix's "Narcos," a real-life-inspired drama that sees him portray Gustavo Gaviria. He's a drug trafficker and the cousin of Colombia's most infamous drug lord, Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura).