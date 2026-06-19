Why Sheriff Wade From Dutton Ranch Looks So Familiar

"Dutton Ranch" Season 1 was always going to feature a high body count, and Sheriff Wade has added to it. He's the type of cop who's nice to some folks but also happy to shoot unarmed men and claim self-defense. But actor Josh Stewart is suited for the role, as he has a history of playing cops on the small screen.

Fans of NBC's best-ever 10 p.m. shows will recall Stewart's turn as Officer Brendan Finney on "Third Watch." We'd also be remiss if we didn't mention Josh Stewart's long-time recurring role on "Criminal Minds" as J.J. Jureau's husband, Detective William LaMontagne Jr. — a character he played from Season 2 to Season 16 of the procedural series.

Still, there's more to Stewart's arsenal than playing cops. Some viewers will associate him with the washed-up actor Holt McLaren on FX's "Dirt," a short-lived series about the world of tabloid reporting. The underrated drama is also notable for uniting Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston after "Friends" ended, but it failed to replicate the sitcom's success.