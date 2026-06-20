Why Rob-Will Jackson From From Dutton Ranch Looks So Familiar

Rob-Will Jackson is causing all kinds of trouble on the "Yellowstone" spin-off series "Dutton Ranch," and some might recognize actor Jai Courtney from some major movie franchises and TV shows. The youngest son of Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening) on the rival 10 Petal Ranch, Rob-Will has shown his impulsiveness and violent tendencies thus far in Season 1.

A veteran of Hollywood, Jai Courtney is best known for his film roles. When he was just breaking out, he landed the role of Eric in 2014's "Divergent" — which he reprised a year later in the sequel, "The Divergent Series: Insurgent." Also in 2015, Courtney starred as Kyle Reese in "Terminator Genisys," adding his name to the credits of one of sci-fi's most iconic IPs. Courtney's next big movie franchise was DC, as he played Captain Boomerang in 2016's "Suicide Squad" and 2021's "The Suicide Squad," becoming the latest to portray the DC Comics villain in live action.