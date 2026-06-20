Why Rob-Will Jackson From From Dutton Ranch Looks So Familiar
Rob-Will Jackson is causing all kinds of trouble on the "Yellowstone" spin-off series "Dutton Ranch," and some might recognize actor Jai Courtney from some major movie franchises and TV shows. The youngest son of Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening) on the rival 10 Petal Ranch, Rob-Will has shown his impulsiveness and violent tendencies thus far in Season 1.
A veteran of Hollywood, Jai Courtney is best known for his film roles. When he was just breaking out, he landed the role of Eric in 2014's "Divergent" — which he reprised a year later in the sequel, "The Divergent Series: Insurgent." Also in 2015, Courtney starred as Kyle Reese in "Terminator Genisys," adding his name to the credits of one of sci-fi's most iconic IPs. Courtney's next big movie franchise was DC, as he played Captain Boomerang in 2016's "Suicide Squad" and 2021's "The Suicide Squad," becoming the latest to portray the DC Comics villain in live action.
Jai Courtney's TV projects are memorable, too
Although most people will recognize Courtney from films, the actor also had a few notable TV credits before joining the cast of Beth and Rip's "Yellowstone" spin-off. In 2022, Courtney played the villainous CEO Steve Horn on Prime Video's "The Terminal List." One year later, he appeared on the buzzworthy Netflix heist miniseries "Kaleidoscope" as the character Bob Goodwin.
And "Dutton Ranch" isn't the first Western-themed TV show Courtney has been involved in, as he had a prominent role in the 2025 Netflix limited series "American Primeval." In the six-episode story arc set during the early days of the American West, Courtney portrayed Virgil Cutter, a shrewd bounty hunter. "American Primeval" drew attention for its brutal violence and stunning visuals, placing it among the best-received Western dramas on Netflix. Thus, fans of the genre who have enjoyed seeing Courtney as an antagonist on "Dutton Ranch" should definitely check out "American Primeval."