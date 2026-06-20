Why Jasmine Guy Wasn't In A Different World's Season 1 Opening Credits

Playing Whitley Gilbert on NBC's "A Different World," Guy was getting big laughs and stealing scenes as the spoiled Southern belle. One scene she couldn't steal, however, was the opening credits — because she wasn't in it.

When Guy first auditioned for the show, the role of Whitley hadn't been created yet. In fact, her first audition was for a different role entirely. "I went in for Jaleesa the first time, and came back with this character ... Sydney," Guy told TV One. "Obviously, what I've been doing isn't getting me the part, so I'm going to go in there as somebody who's different from my natural tendencies." The third time ended up being the charm for Guy. Writer/producer Susan Fales-Hill told Vanity Fair that Guy's third audition was the winner. "I can't even remember anyone else who auditioned," Fales-Hill said. "Because [Jasmine] just came in and owned it."

Unfortunately, the opening credits had already been filmed by Guy's third audition, featuring one of the best theme songs of the '80s, but no Guy. In the same Vanity Fair interview, Kadeem Hardison said it was all a pleasant surprise. "Me, Dawnn [Lewis], Marisa [Tomei], and Lisa [Bonet] shot the credits one weekend ... but there was no Whitley, and we didn't even know there was going to be a Whitley," Hardison said. "We got to work for the first table read on Monday, and Jasmine had just finished auditioning 20 minutes beforehand."