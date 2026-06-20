Breaking Bad's Creative Team Had Several Ending Ideas That Didn't Kill Off Walter White

Spoiler alert: Walter White (Bryan Cranston) dies at the end of "Breaking Bad." But that wasn't always the plan for the chemistry teacher-turned-drug kingpin. The AMC series is widely regarded as one of the best TV shows of all time, largely because of Walt's transformation from a desperate man trying to provide for his family, into a twisted villain whose ego and greed overtakes any semblance of the person he used to be.

Ultimately, Walter White dies following a firefight with a group of neo-Nazis. But creator Vince Gilligan told Entertainment Weekly that the writers "didn't feel an absolute need for Walt to expire at the end of the show," which is why they initially came up with other ways to finish the beloved TV crime drama. "There was a version we kicked around where Walt is the only one who survives, and he's standing among the wreckage and his whole family is destroyed," he said. "That would be a very powerful ending but very much a kick-in-the-teeth kind of ending for the viewers." Gilligan noted, "We talked about a version where Jesse kills Walt. We talked about a version where Walt more or less gets away with it."