The Brady Bunch: Was Carol Brady A Widow Or A Divorcée?

"The Brady Bunch" was one of the defining shows of the '70s, but had little in the way of mystery — other than what happened to Fluffy the cat and why the iconic Brady house didn't have any toilets, of course. There is one inscrutable matter that even series creator Sherwood Schwartz can't clear up, however. While the opening theme fills viewers in on most of the blended Brady family's history, we don't get a word on either co-parents. An exchange between Mike (Robert Reed) and his son Bobby (Mike Lookinland) early in the 1969 premiere episode reveals that Bobby's mom has died, but no details are given. As for Carol's ex and the father of Marcia (Maureen McCormick), Jan (Eve Plumb), and Cindy (Susan Olsen), conflict between Schwartz and his network bosses kept his true fate a secret.

According to Barry Williams (Greg), the network balked at Schwartz's initial plan to match the widowed Mike with a divorced Carol (Florence Henderson). Divorce rates in the U.S. more than doubled between 1960 and 1980, but the topic was still a sensitive one when "The Brady Bunch" was in its infancy. Williams says that the idea of a divorced Carol made ABC executives nervous. On an episode of the podcast "The Real Brady Bros" that he hosts with Lookinland and Christopher Knight, Williams said that the "network felt that a divorcee created too many problems for the series." Custody disputes and weekend hand-offs would have seemed horribly out of place. Leaving Carol's ex an invisible mystery meant there was no need to explain why they divorced.