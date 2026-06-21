Why Hawaii Five-0 Uses A Zero Instead Of The Letter O, According To CBS

Many incorrectly believe the title of "Hawaii Five-0" contains the letter O, and CBS explained the reason why it's actually a zero. According to Variety, a 2010 press release from the network confirmed that "Hawaii Five-0" uses the digit. The news was a shock to some because the title is pronounced "Five-Oh," but it makes sense given that the crime drama's name stems from Hawaii's status as the 50th U.S. state.

A CBS insider explained the unusual press release to the Los Angeles Times, clarifying, "This is really for editors and for people who want to type things correctly. I know there aren't many of them because accuracy has taken a back seat to immediacy."

In addition to honoring Hawaiian statehood, "Five-0" represents the the elite police task force the show revolves around. The original "Hawaii Five-O," which ran from 1968 to 1980, used a capital O in its title. When "Hawaii Five-0" revived the series with its 2010 pilot episode, the title officially swapped out the O for a zero.