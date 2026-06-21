Why Hawaii Five-0 Uses A Zero Instead Of The Letter O, According To CBS
Many incorrectly believe the title of "Hawaii Five-0" contains the letter O, and CBS explained the reason why it's actually a zero. According to Variety, a 2010 press release from the network confirmed that "Hawaii Five-0" uses the digit. The news was a shock to some because the title is pronounced "Five-Oh," but it makes sense given that the crime drama's name stems from Hawaii's status as the 50th U.S. state.
A CBS insider explained the unusual press release to the Los Angeles Times, clarifying, "This is really for editors and for people who want to type things correctly. I know there aren't many of them because accuracy has taken a back seat to immediacy."
In addition to honoring Hawaiian statehood, "Five-0" represents the the elite police task force the show revolves around. The original "Hawaii Five-O," which ran from 1968 to 1980, used a capital O in its title. When "Hawaii Five-0" revived the series with its 2010 pilot episode, the title officially swapped out the O for a zero.
Hawaii Five-0 left a lasting mark on TV history and culture
"Hawaii Five-O" actually came before the well-known slang term for police. "Five-0" as a warning about nearby officers has become so commonplace that many aren't even aware it derived from the TV show. Most of the police drama's significant cultural impact surrounds its iconic theme song. Furthermore, it set a lasting high standard in the procedural genre, placing it with the likes of "NCIS."
The original "Hawaii Five-O" stood out for its thorough portrayal of life in Hawaii — which became a state only nine years before the pilot aired. Series creator Leonard Freeman made a point to accurately represent the island. "I don't want anyone writing this show until he knows Hawaii, until he gets the feel of the place, until he digs it," Freeman once told the Southwest American (via MeTV).
The "Hawaii Five-0" reboot aired its series finale in 2020, so the franchise currently remains dormant. Paramount+ and Netflix subscribers can stream it, while Pluto TV has several seasons of the 1960s version of the show available for free.