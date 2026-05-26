15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like NCIS

In some ways, "NCIS" is without comparison in its genre. The military police procedural has survived the departure of some of its favorite characters, constantly evolving while staying true to its core. It has even managed to introduce an array of excellent and memorable antagonists, despite the fact that even the best "NCIS" villains are often fairly short-lived. That's all very impressive, especially for a show that has been going strong since 2003 and lost its biggest star when Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs exited "NCIS" after 19 seasons in 2021.

Of course, in other, arguably more accurate ways, "NCIS" is just one hefty fish in a vast ocean of thematic procedurals. This means that there are plenty of other shows that share similar DNA, which is great news for fans who have made their way through the entire show and are looking for the next great police procedural to be obsessed with. Here's a collection of 15 shows that are more than likely to make any "NCIS" fan happy as a clam.