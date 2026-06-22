Why Zachariah Moss From Dutton Ranch Looks So Familiar
Those watching "Dutton Ranch" have probably seen Zachariah Moss actor Marc Menchaca in a few other projects before. A bona fide cowboy and former convict helping out on the ranch in Season 1 of the "Yellowstone" spin-off, Zachariah could become a pivotal character as the story progresses. For now, Menchaca's other notable projects might be worth checking out.
While the bulk of Menchaca's filmography consists of lesser-known movies and single-episode appearances on TV shows, the actor has a few roles that some will immediately recognize. Near the beginning of Menchaca's career, he played Gunnery Sgt. Mike "Gunny" Wynn in the HBO Iraq War miniseries "Generation Kill." In 2011, Menchaca joined the cast of "Homeland," appearing as Nick Brody's (Damian Lewis) fellow ex-Marine in five episodes across Seasons 1 and 2.
Menchaca took on the horror genre in 2020 when he portrayed Jack Hoskins on HBO's limited series "The Outsider." Elsewhere, Menchaca was involved in a TV show similar to "Dutton Ranch" just last year. He played Sheriff Hayworth on "The Abandons," a Netflix Western drama starring Menchaca's wife, Lena Headey.
Marc Menchaca is best known for his role on Ozark
Among all of Marc Menchaca's roles prior to "Dutton Ranch," his most recognizable character remains Russ Langmore on "Ozark." From 2017 to 2022, the star earned credits in Seasons 1, 2, and 4 of the riveting Netflix crime drama, initially playing a significant part during the Byrd family's stay in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks.
The uncle of Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) and the father of Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) and Three (Carson Holmes), Russ finds himself in the middle of criminal activities in "Ozark" Season 1. Outside of Russ' fraught relationship with Ruth, the character's presence in the series revolves around his romance with FBI agent Roy Petty (Jason Butler Harner). Season 1's penultimate episode sees Russ die by electrocution in a plot to kill and rob the Byrd family.
Even though Russ meets his demise early on "Ozark," his influence can be felt throughout the remainder of the show. In Season 2, Menchaca delivers a heartfelt musical performance of Nirvana's "The Man Who Sold the World" in a hallucination sequence with Wyatt. As "Dutton Ranch" viewers familiarize themselves with Menchaca's past projects, "Ozark" should be considered a must-see.