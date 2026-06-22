Why Zachariah Moss From Dutton Ranch Looks So Familiar

Those watching "Dutton Ranch" have probably seen Zachariah Moss actor Marc Menchaca in a few other projects before. A bona fide cowboy and former convict helping out on the ranch in Season 1 of the "Yellowstone" spin-off, Zachariah could become a pivotal character as the story progresses. For now, Menchaca's other notable projects might be worth checking out.

While the bulk of Menchaca's filmography consists of lesser-known movies and single-episode appearances on TV shows, the actor has a few roles that some will immediately recognize. Near the beginning of Menchaca's career, he played Gunnery Sgt. Mike "Gunny" Wynn in the HBO Iraq War miniseries "Generation Kill." In 2011, Menchaca joined the cast of "Homeland," appearing as Nick Brody's (Damian Lewis) fellow ex-Marine in five episodes across Seasons 1 and 2.

Menchaca took on the horror genre in 2020 when he portrayed Jack Hoskins on HBO's limited series "The Outsider." Elsewhere, Menchaca was involved in a TV show similar to "Dutton Ranch" just last year. He played Sheriff Hayworth on "The Abandons," a Netflix Western drama starring Menchaca's wife, Lena Headey.