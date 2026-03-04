We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The crime genre has been a staple on television since the earliest days of the medium and that tradition remains true in the streaming era. Netflix has a particularly robust library of crime shows, with its genre selections ranging from psychological thrillers to police procedurals for subscribers to watch. This includes some of the best TV crime dramas of all time and long-running franchises that have entertained genre fans for years. With that in mind, there are some series currently available on Netflix that stand out from the rest and are definitely worth a watch.

We've narrowed it down to the wide range of crime series on Netflix to a handful of absolute masterpieces to check out. Given the tonal malleability of the genre, we're including everything from serial killer thrillers to neo-noir stories. We're also bringing in acclaimed crime series from various parts of the world showcasing how other countries approach the genre. These are the 10 best crime shows streaming on Netflix right now in the United States ready to become your next binge.