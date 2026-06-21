Boston Blue's Creators Tried To Sell A Zombie Show Before The Walking Dead

"Boston Blue" co-creators Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis started working together years prior to their follow-up to "Blue Bloods" — and they even tried to sell a zombie series before they conceived of the police procedural spinoff.

In fact, Margolis originally wrote a script for a zombie movie, which shifted into a TV show on Sonnier's recommendation after he read and enjoyed the project. After collaborating on some finishing touches to Margolis' original idea, the pair shopped the series around Hollywood with the hopes of selling it to a network.

"We got a ton of meetings around town, and the note was, 'We love this, but you can't put zombies on television. What else do you have?'" Margolis told the Television Academy. This was approximately a year before AMC optioned the comic adaptation series "The Walking Dead," so the message that networks seemingly wanted to send became clear not long after their onslaught of rejections. "Now we know what they were saying was that you two can't put zombies on television," Margolis added.