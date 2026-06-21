James Cameron's Dark Angel Premiere Made Fox Ask Its Affiliates For A Special Favor

The ambitious, genre-bending project may be a TV show nobody talks about these days, but "Dark Angel" stirred up quite a bit of chatter when the series kicked things off with a movie-length, two-hour pilot. Scheduling the mega-premiere at the 9:00 p.m. time slot required some major adjustments behind the scenes, and Fox had to pull some strings to get the pilot properly aired. Co-created by self-proclaimed "King of the World" James Cameron and Charles H. Eglee, the cyberpunk sci-fi series introduced the world to Max Guevara (Jessica Alba), a genetically enhanced super-soldier navigating a post-apocalyptic Seattle in 2019.

Per an October 1, 2000 report from The Philadelphia Inquirer, under standard contract agreements at the time, Fox only programmed prime-time content from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Extending the premiere until 11:00 p.m. meant breaking into territory usually reserved for late-night programming, mainly local news programs. To make the "Dark Angel's" super-sized debut happen, Fox executives had to ask their local affiliates across the country for a one-time agreement to delay their 10:00 p.m. local newscasts.