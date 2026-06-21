James Cameron's Dark Angel Premiere Made Fox Ask Its Affiliates For A Special Favor

By Gil Macias
James Cameron at the Dark Angel premiere Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The ambitious, genre-bending project may be a TV show nobody talks about these days, but "Dark Angel" stirred up quite a bit of chatter when the series kicked things off with a movie-length, two-hour pilot. Scheduling the mega-premiere at the 9:00 p.m. time slot required some major adjustments behind the scenes, and Fox had to pull some strings to get the pilot properly aired. Co-created by self-proclaimed "King of the World" James Cameron and Charles H. Eglee, the cyberpunk sci-fi series introduced the world to Max Guevara (Jessica Alba), a genetically enhanced super-soldier navigating a post-apocalyptic Seattle in 2019.

Per an October 1, 2000 report from The Philadelphia Inquirer, under standard contract agreements at the time, Fox only programmed prime-time content from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Extending the premiere until 11:00 p.m. meant breaking into territory usually reserved for late-night programming, mainly local news programs. To make the "Dark Angel's" super-sized debut happen, Fox executives had to ask their local affiliates across the country for a one-time agreement to delay their 10:00 p.m. local newscasts.

Fox chose to air Dark Angel instead of the first presidential debate between Al Gore and George W. Bush

Jessica Alba in Dark Angel Fox

The request didn't come without a side of political drama, though. According to ABC News, Fox drew sharp criticism for choosing to air Cameron's sci-fi thriller instead of broadcasting the historic first presidential debate between Al Gore and George W. Bush. Ultimately, Fox's bet — which included airing a tape-delayed debate broadcast following "Dark Angel" — paid off. "Dark Angel" pulled in a whopping 17.3 million viewers, proving that audiences had far more interest in Jessica Alba's leather-clad, bike-riding heroine than they did politics.

Despite its strong debut, the Cameron and Alba sci-fi team-up never made it beyond a second season, and ended up being cancelled way too soon. Production costs for the show proved to be too expensive for the network, with the pilot reportedly costing $12 million, and following episodes running up a tab of about $1.3 million each. Combine that with dwindling ratings and it's no wonder Fox clipped the angel's wings in 2002, leaving "Dark Angel" fans on edge with a Season 2 cliffhanger ending.

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