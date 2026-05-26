10 Hit TV Shows From The 2000s That Nobody Talks About Today

"Mutant X" is a superhero show that flamed out before the superhero boom of the 2010s. Confusingly, though it's a Marvel series, it's not part of the "X-Men" canon, nor is it related to the comic also called "Mutant X." The show follows a group of mutants (but not the X-Men kind!) who have superpowers thanks to a shady corporation called Genomex.

Adam Kane (John Shea) is the geneticist whose experiments created these mutants, and he founded Mutant X to rescue other mutants from the clutches of Genomex and teach them how to use their powers. Other members include Jesse (Forbes March), who can transform his molecules to become dense or transparent, Shalimar (Victoria Pratt), who has cat-like abilities, Emma (Lauren Lee Smith), who can transmit and receive emotions from other people, and Brennan (Victor Webster), who can create electricity.

Despite cheap special effects and cheesy writing, "Mutant X" was a hit, and ran for three seasons. As such, its cancellation was the result of business deals and legal issues, not low ratings. Fox, which owned the rights to The X-Men, sued Marvel for copyright infringement and unfair competition. In response, Marvel countersued, claiming the two projects were different. Marvel and Fox eventually settled their suit, though Tribune Entertainment, which syndicated the series, and Fireworks Entertainment, the Canadian producers of the show, remained in a legal dispute. "Mutant X" was cancelled in 2004 when Fireworks Entertainment disbanded, though it's now available to stream on Prime Video (along with many other sci-fi gems).