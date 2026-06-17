Daveigh Chase, Star Of Lilo & Stitch And The Ring, Dead At 35

Daveigh Chase, the actress best known for voicing Lilo in Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" franchise, has died. She was 35.

TMZ reports, via Chase's boyfriend Roy Hernandez, that the actress died on Tuesday, June 16, as a result of meningitis and a blood infection, which resulted in septic issues. As Hernandez wrote on a recent GoFundMe update, "Daveigh was diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections. Her condition has become critical, and the doctors have told me she may not have much time left."

Chase made her TV debut in 1998 with a role on "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch," which she followed up with guest-starring roles on huge shows like "Charmed," "The Practice," "ER," and "Touched by Angel."

Then came 2002, which saw Chase take on her two most iconic film roles: the voice of Lilo in Disney's "Lilo & Stitch," and Samara (aka the girl from the well) in "The Ring." In addition to several "Lilo & Stitch" spin-off movies, Chase also went on to voice the title character in Disney Channel's "Lilo & Stitch: The Series" until 2006.

"Big Love" fans will then remember Chase from her role as schemer Rhonda Volmer, which she played from 2006 to 2011. She was a series regular for the first two seasons of HBO's polygamy drama, later recurring in future seasons.

Though Chase hadn't posted on social media since 2017, her now-final Instagram post is a picture of herself holding a balloon, captioned, "Unicorns do exist." Fans are already flooding the comments with their condolences.

For which role(s) will you best remember Chase? Drop a comment with your favorite memories of the actress below.