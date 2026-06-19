What To Watch Friday: Sugar Returns, Zoey Deutch/Nick Robinson Netflix Movie, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Sugar" is back for Season 2, Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson star in Netflix's "Voicemails for Isabelle," and the FIFA World Cup continues.
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Showtimes for June 19, 2026
Cape Fear
Anna leans on Max to help with a new client; Natalie and Amber get closer; Zack offers an apology.
The Chi
The temperature drops as Reg makes a cold-hearted move for a quick payday; Bakari reaches out in an attempt to soften Lynae's cold shoulder; Emmett and Kiesha make a bold parenting choice.
Color Book
After losing his wife, a devoted father (Will Catlett) navigates single parenthood while raising his son (Jeremiah Daniels), who has Down syndrome.
Dutton Ranch
A lavish 10‑Petal celebration unfolds as Beulah commands the night with iron poise, while Beth and Rip navigate shifting loyalties and Carter stumbles toward a breaking point.
How to Make a Killing
Disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family, blue-collar Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell) will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way; Margaret Qualley co-stars.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Feelings get fried as the Bracket 3 queens spit spicy verses in a raucous Rappin’ Roast; Brian Tyree Henry guest-judges.
Star City
Pressure mounts on all fronts as fear sets in.
Sugar
Season 2 premiere: Sugar takes on a new case: Tracking down the troubled brother of rising local boxer Danny Moon.
Tribunal Justice
Season 3 finale: The judges hear the final case of the season.
Voicemails for Isabelle
Voicemails from a young woman (Zoey Deutch) to her late sister are unknowingly redirected to a stranger (Nick Robinson), who falls in love from afar.
FIFA World Cup
- USA vs. Australia (3 p.m.)
- Scotland vs. Morocco (6 p.m.)
- Brazil vs. Haiti (8:30 p.m.)
The Clash of Nations: Joe Louis vs. Max Schmeling
Set against the rise of fascism in Europe and racial segregation in the United States, the film follows the parallel lives and careers of the American and German boxers as they overcome social and political obstacles while hurtling on a collision course to two historic match-ups in the ring — and a pivotal place in history.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Stefano goes into business with Snaps, Pop, Breeze, and Kanan, while Raq forms her own new alliances; Marvin hunts for Unique, who's quickly losing his grasp on South Jamaica.
The Listeners
Claire and Kyle discover a group of others who can not only hear The Hum, but also want to embrace it.