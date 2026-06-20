What To Watch This Week: 30+ Premieres, Finales, And More

📺 "The Agency" Season 2 (Paramount+, 10-episode binge)

📺 9 p.m. "American Dad!" returns (Fox, two episodes)

📺 9 p.m. "House of the Dragon" Season 3 (HBO)

📺 9 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" Season 1 Reunion, Part 1 of 2 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "This Land" docuseries finale (CNN, two episodes)

📺 9 p.m. "The Way Home" series finale (Hallmark Channel)

MONDAY, JUNE 22

📺 "Harry Wild" Season 5 (Acorn TV)

📺 "You're Killing Me" Season 1 finale (Acorn TV)

📺 8 p.m. "Sullivan's Crossing" Season 4 finale (The CW)

📺 9 p.m. "All American: The Final Season Special" (The CW)

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

📺 "Not Suitable for Work" Season 1 finale (Hulu)

📺 8 p.m. "Love It or List It" Season 21 (HGTV)

🏀 8 p.m. NBA Draft Round 1 (ABC & ESPN)

🤣 "Ryan Hamilton: This Just Hit Me" (Netflix comedy special)

🎥 9 p.m. "The Welcome Table" (HBO documentary)

Filmmaker Josh Fox tells the story of climate refugees across six continents, celebrating the voices and experiences of people living at the forefront of the climate crisis, displaced from their homes by climate disasters.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

📺 "The American Experiment" (Netflix, five-episode binge)

The docuseries reexamines the improbable achievement that was the nation's founding, and the radical question at the center of the American Revolution: Can a people govern themselves? Talking heads include Kamala Harris, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Al Gore, Mike Pence, and Nancy Pelosi.

📺 "Behind the Attraction" Season 3 (Disney+, two episodes)

📺 "The Legend of Vox Machina" Season 4 finale (Prime Video, three episodes)

📺 "The Other Bennet Sister" Season 1 finale (BritBox)

📺 "Wild Cherry" (Paramount+, six-episode binge)

The friendship between a self-made businesswoman (Carmen Ejogo) and her wealthy best friend (Eve Best) is put to the test when their daughters become embroiled in a scandal that shatters their community's perfect image.

📺 "A Woman of Substance" (BritBox, two-episode premiere)

A Yorkshire maid (played by Brenda Blethyn and Jessica Reynolds) defies the limits placed upon her in a decades-spanning tale of power and revenge.

🏀 8 p.m. NBA Draft Round 2 (ESPN)

📺 9 p.m. "Next Gen NYC" Season 2 (Bravo)

🎥 "Avatar: Fire and Ash" (Disney+)

🎥 "In the Hand of Dante" (Netflix movie)

A writer (Oscar Isaac) helps a mob boss steal Dante's handwritten "Divine Comedy" manuscript as a parallel tale follows the 14th-century poet creating his masterpiece; Gal Gadot, Gerard Butler, Jason Momoa, Martin Scorsese, John Malkovich, and Al Pacino co-star.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

📺 "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Season 2 (Netflix, seven-episode binge)

🎵 8 p.m. CMA Fest (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "The Bear" final season (Hulu, eight-episode binge)

📺 9 p.m. "Welcome to Wrexham" Season 5 finale (FXX)

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

📺 "Camp Snoopy" Season 2 (Apple TV, 13-episode binge)

🎵 "Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert" (Disney+ & Hulu)

🏒 7 p.m. NHL Draft (ESPN)

📺 9 p.m. "Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness" (HBO)

From executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama comes a seven-episode sketch comedy series led by Larry David that features a rotating lineup of notable guest stars — including several "Curb Your Enthusiasm" alumni.

🎥 "Little Brother" (Netflix movie)

Rudd (John Cena) has the perfect life — great job, loving family, and a thriving career as a real estate agent... until his little brother, Marcus (Eric Andre), crashes back into his world as a full-blown agent of chaos, stress-testing every part of Rudd's carefully controlled existence.

🎥 "Stung" (Peacock movie)

Chloe Bailey plays a talented violinist whose prestigious new role as a music tutor for an enigmatic, elite family spirals into a psychological battle for her safety and sanity; Lynn Whitfield, Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, and Coco Jones co-star.

🎥 "Undertone" (HBO Max)

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

📺 8 p.m. "Wild Spring" docuseries finale (BBC America)

📺 9 p.m. "Craig Ferguson: American on Purpose" Season 1 finale (CNN)

🎥 8 p.m. "A Castle of Our Own" (Hallmark Channel movie)

An unexpected summer trip helps an overworked architect (Erica Cerra) reconnect with her daughter, rediscover joy, and find love she never saw coming; Brennan Elliott co-stars.

🎥 8 p.m. "Single Black Tenant" (Lifetime movie)

Tia Mowry stars as a woman whose luck seems to turn around after landing an affordable apartment — until she suspects she's living with a killer trying to frame her for murder.