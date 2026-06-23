Harry Hamlin Ad-Libbed One Of His L.A. Law Character's Longest-Lived Attributes
Playing dedicated attorney Michael Kuzak in 1986's iconic legal drama, "L.A. Law," made Harry Hamlin a household name, and one of his character's best-known traits was totally improvised by the actor. "If you go back and watch the pilot as the very first conference room scene ends, I reach over and pull a sandwich toward me," the actor told the Los Angeles Times. The prop food wasn't actually meant to be eaten, but Hamlin's impulse was to snack. "I picked it up as they were shooting my last bit. I had my mouth full of food."
Hamlin identified the perfect slice of comic relief in those "L.A. Law" moments, knowing exactly how to give the show's tense meeting room scenes the right amount of levity. Despite Kuzak's reputation as the sensical, focused partner at the firm, the quirky habit made him feel well-rounded and relatable. Naturally, the performer kept coming back to the wholesome gimmick. "We shot another conference room scene, and there was a plate of croissants. I thought, 'I will make this a 'thing.'" Hamlin added, "If you look go back and look, I will be eating in every conference room scene. It became a running gag with the prop department."
Harry Hamlin's quirky choice made his character invaluable
Harry Hamlin's instincts made his "L.A. Law" character a mainstay, and the series went on to be a major presence in NBC's line-up with eight seasons and 172 episodes. Throughout its storied run, the show's blend of unique humor and intense interpersonal storylines within an exciting ensemble cast made it worth coming back to — and Hamlin's charismatic performance and willingness to play to his instincts became a key part of the show's success.
He was a main character for the first five seasons of the series, during which he was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series three times in a row. Michael Kuzak's wit and quirks were missed after the character's departure, so Hamlin came back for the 2002 film "L.A. Law: The Movie." However, Hamlin was not cast in ABC's now-canceled reboot.
The actor's attention to detail in building his character made the series a memorable one in the pantheon of legal dramas — and it stemmed from how he chose to interpret creators Steven Bochco and Terry Louise Fisher's pilot script. "[The script] remains one of the most brilliant two hours of TV," Hamlin told the Los Angeles Times. "I never read anything quite as a good as that."