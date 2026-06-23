Harry Hamlin Ad-Libbed One Of His L.A. Law Character's Longest-Lived Attributes

Playing dedicated attorney Michael Kuzak in 1986's iconic legal drama, "L.A. Law," made Harry Hamlin a household name, and one of his character's best-known traits was totally improvised by the actor. "If you go back and watch the pilot as the very first conference room scene ends, I reach over and pull a sandwich toward me," the actor told the Los Angeles Times. The prop food wasn't actually meant to be eaten, but Hamlin's impulse was to snack. "I picked it up as they were shooting my last bit. I had my mouth full of food."

Hamlin identified the perfect slice of comic relief in those "L.A. Law" moments, knowing exactly how to give the show's tense meeting room scenes the right amount of levity. Despite Kuzak's reputation as the sensical, focused partner at the firm, the quirky habit made him feel well-rounded and relatable. Naturally, the performer kept coming back to the wholesome gimmick. "We shot another conference room scene, and there was a plate of croissants. I thought, 'I will make this a 'thing.'" Hamlin added, "If you look go back and look, I will be eating in every conference room scene. It became a running gag with the prop department."