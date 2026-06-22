What To Watch Monday: Sullivan's Crossing Finale, All American Special, Harry Wild Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "Harry Wild" returns, "All American" revisits its first seven seasons, and "Sullivan's Crossing" closes out its fourth year.
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Showtimes for June 23, 2026
Harry Wild
Season 5 premiere: Pathologist Pierce (Joe Lando) uncovers a deadly conspiracy when he links a string of seemingly accidental deaths through cryptic music tattoos.
You're Killing Me
Season 1 finale: Armed with new information, Allie and Andi embark on a journey to find Andi's mom; Jack and Noah investigate a recently discovered corpse.
FIFA World Cup
- Argentina vs. Austria (1 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- France vs. Iraq (5 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Norway vs. Senegal (8 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Jordan vs. Algeria (11 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
Below Deck Mediterranean
A love triangle begins to brew after the first crew night out; Aesha chooses a second stew; Nathan gets pushed to the edge when a charter guest goes too far.
Sullivan's Crossing
Season 4 finale: While everyone at the Crossing gathers to celebrate the land ceremony, Maggie makes a difficult decision as she faces the fact that she's lost Cal for good.
All American: The Final Season Special
The retrospective looks back at the show's legacy and most memorable moments across the seven previous seasons. (Season 8 kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Monday, July 13, at 8/7c.)
American Ninja Warrior
The new Regional Finals begin as ninjas from the Western Region compete for a spot in the National Finals; the "Tripleheader,' a supersized three-lane racecourse, debuts, where ninjas go head-to-head-to-head in high speed races.