WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Monday: Sullivan's Crossing Finale, All American Special, Harry Wild Returns, And More

By Claire Franken
Cal in Sullivan's Crossing The CW

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Monday: "Harry Wild" returns, "All American" revisits its first seven seasons, and "Sullivan's Crossing" closes out its fourth year.

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.

Showtimes for June 23, 2026

ET

Harry Wild

Acorn TV

Season 5 premiere: Pathologist Pierce (Joe Lando) uncovers a deadly conspiracy when he links a string of seemingly accidental deaths through cryptic music tattoos.

You're Killing Me

Acorn TV

Season 1 finale: Armed with new information, Allie and Andi embark on a journey to find Andi's mom; Jack and Noah investigate a recently discovered corpse.

ET

FIFA World Cup

See below for networks FOUR MATCHES

  • Argentina vs. Austria (1 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • France vs. Iraq (5 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • Norway vs. Senegal (8 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • Jordan vs. Algeria (11 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
ET

Below Deck Mediterranean

Bravo

A love triangle begins to brew after the first crew night out; Aesha chooses a second stew; Nathan gets pushed to the edge when a charter guest goes too far.

Sullivan's Crossing

The CW

Season 4 finale: While everyone at the Crossing gathers to celebrate the land ceremony, Maggie makes a difficult decision as she faces the fact that she's lost Cal for good. 

ET

All American: The Final Season Special

The CW

The retrospective looks back at the show's legacy and most memorable moments across the seven previous seasons. (Season 8 kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Monday, July 13, at 8/7c.)

American Ninja Warrior

NBC

The new Regional Finals begin as ninjas from the Western Region compete for a spot in the National Finals; the "Tripleheader,' a supersized three-lane racecourse, debuts, where ninjas go head-to-head-to-head in high speed races.

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