What To Watch Sunday: The Agency And House Of The Dragon Return, The Way Home Ends, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "The Agency" and "House of the Dragon" are back, and Hallmark says goodbye to "The Way Home" with a supersized series finale.
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Showtimes for June 21, 2026
The Agency
Season 2 premiere: Martian and Owen debrief Coyote; Bosko, fearing a leak, pressures Henry to clean house; Richardson turns up at the Chicken Coop with news from Khartoum.
FIFA World Cup
- Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (12 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Belgium vs. IR Iran (3 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde (6 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
- New Zealand vs. Egypt (9 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
Patience
A music student is found dead; when her professor dies suddenly, Patience races to unravel the mystery which leads to a showdown in York Minster that exposes the unlikely killer.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Shamea's party sparks rumors, Pinky flops with Drew, and K. Michelle calls it out.
UFC Rivals
Series premiere: Host Mario Lopez leads a roundtable of experts to unpack the rivalries that transformed the UFC into a global phenomenon; first up: Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz, and Georges St-Pierre vs. Matt Serra.
American Dad!
Steve and Principal Lewis team up to save the school; Stan and Francine drive to Vegas to confront John Mayer.
FROM
The residents stand at a crossroads unlike any they've faced before as Boyd sets a daring and dangerous plan in motion.
Grantchester
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is murdered and Alphy's bible is found at the scene; Geordie faces a pivotal decision.
House of the Dragon
Season 3 premiere: The battle you thought was going to get underway at the end of last season finally begins… and it’s a doozy.
The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Reunion
Rosie and Kelsey face off with shocking new allegations; Rulla and Jo-Ellen's feud continues.
This Land
Docuseries finale: The Alaska Purchase adds vast territory to the U.S.; DeWitt Clinton launches a plan to transform New York state into a global trading superpower, sparking conflict between the Gilded Age elite and the immigrant poor.
The Vampire Lestat
Molloy finally lands an unsurprisingly difficult Lestat in the hot seat, probing him about his time as a Parisian actor, relationship with a childhood friend, and transformation; Louis tends to some long-unfinished business in Detroit.
The Way Home
Series finale: Fern asks Kat to help her face her future by visiting the past; Jacob gets a meaningful opportunity to reconnect with loved ones; Alice has a chance to set things right with treasured friends across different eras.
Rick and Morty
"Man's best friend, bro."