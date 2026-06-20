TVLine's Performer Of The Week: K Callan
THE PERFORMER | K Callan
THE SHOW | Apple TV's "Widow's Bay"
THE EPISODE | "We Hope You Enjoyed Your Time!" (June 17, 2026)
THE PERFORMANCE | TV fans may recognize veteran actor K Callan from her days as Martha Kent on "Lois & Clark," or from her many guest roles on everything from "All in the Family" and "The Waltons" to "How I Met Your Mother" and "Veep." At 90 years young, she's now playing sweet old secretary Ruth on Apple TV's terrific horror comedy "Widow's Bay," and for the first nine episodes, she just offered brief hints of comic relief. This week's finale put Ruth right in the middle of the action, though, and Callan responded with a hilarious, heart-wrenching performance as Ruth shared the benefit of her years of wisdom with Tom — and with us.
As the finale opened, Tom was determined to kill Ruth (!) to end the island's curse, since he believed she was the last living descendant of town founder Richard Warren. Ruth was blissfully unaware of Tom's intentions, though, and Callan brought real warmth and humor as Ruth made Tom some tea from her herbal garden — it only takes 27 minutes to brew — and bounded up the stairs with a shocking spryness. (That old gal can move!) Callan also had us giggling as Ruth looked through old photos and casually recounted the horrors she's seen on the island, as well as all the men (and women) who "made a pass" at her over the years. But when Tom frantically insisted they can undo the curse, Ruth got philosophical, with Callan adopting a gentle tone as she informed him: "You can't control the bad things that happen in life, Tom." Yes, Widow's Bay is a house of horrors, but "life is a house of horrors," she contended, Callan infusing every word with decades of life lessons learned.
We kept fearing that Tom would do the deed and snuff out poor Ruth, and then we rejoiced every time she snapped back to life, just because Callan's work was such a pleasure to watch. Ruth even let a big secret drop — that she was secretly the mother of Tom's late wife Lauren! — and Callan's serene, motherly affect helped balance out Tom's jitters... even when she was shouting things like "Pull-out method doesn't work!" In the end, even Tom slipping pills into her tea — and a gunshot wound! — couldn't stop Ruth, and we're thankful for that. Here's hoping we get to learn many more life lessons from her in Season 2.
Scroll down to see who got an Honorable Mention shout-out this week...
HONORABLE MENTION: Nicola Walker
We initially tuned into Hulu's twisted UK rom-com "Alice and Steve" to see "Flight of the Conchords" alum Jemaine Clement, but we were absolutely blown away by Nicola Walker, who steals the show as Alice. Walker channeled a frightful — and very funny — current of maternal rage as Alice learned that her fiftysomething best friend Steve (played by Clement) was secretly dating her twentysomething daughter Izzy (!). Walker was superb throughout the series, but she peaked in Episode 5, when Alice found out Steve and Izzy were expecting a baby... and promptly ordered two bottles of red wine to cope with the news. A mixture of anger, shock, and sadness washed over Walker's face as the harsh reality began to sink in, but Alice softened when Izzy reached out to her in the ladies' room, with Walker letting us feel every bit of the violently jumbled emotions racing through Alice's mind. Later, though, she saw that Steve and Izzy were engaged and let out a primal howl of defiance: "Noooooo!" A premise like this could have easily tipped over into ridiculousness, but Walker kept it grounded throughout, and although we don't envy the difficult position Alice has been put in, we admire the brutal honesty that Walker brought to her plight.
Which performance(s) knocked your socks off this week? Tell us in the comments!