TVLine's Performer Of The Week: K Callan

THE PERFORMER | K Callan

THE SHOW | Apple TV's "Widow's Bay"

THE EPISODE | "We Hope You Enjoyed Your Time!" (June 17, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | TV fans may recognize veteran actor K Callan from her days as Martha Kent on "Lois & Clark," or from her many guest roles on everything from "All in the Family" and "The Waltons" to "How I Met Your Mother" and "Veep." At 90 years young, she's now playing sweet old secretary Ruth on Apple TV's terrific horror comedy "Widow's Bay," and for the first nine episodes, she just offered brief hints of comic relief. This week's finale put Ruth right in the middle of the action, though, and Callan responded with a hilarious, heart-wrenching performance as Ruth shared the benefit of her years of wisdom with Tom — and with us.

As the finale opened, Tom was determined to kill Ruth (!) to end the island's curse, since he believed she was the last living descendant of town founder Richard Warren. Ruth was blissfully unaware of Tom's intentions, though, and Callan brought real warmth and humor as Ruth made Tom some tea from her herbal garden — it only takes 27 minutes to brew — and bounded up the stairs with a shocking spryness. (That old gal can move!) Callan also had us giggling as Ruth looked through old photos and casually recounted the horrors she's seen on the island, as well as all the men (and women) who "made a pass" at her over the years. But when Tom frantically insisted they can undo the curse, Ruth got philosophical, with Callan adopting a gentle tone as she informed him: "You can't control the bad things that happen in life, Tom." Yes, Widow's Bay is a house of horrors, but "life is a house of horrors," she contended, Callan infusing every word with decades of life lessons learned.

We kept fearing that Tom would do the deed and snuff out poor Ruth, and then we rejoiced every time she snapped back to life, just because Callan's work was such a pleasure to watch. Ruth even let a big secret drop — that she was secretly the mother of Tom's late wife Lauren! — and Callan's serene, motherly affect helped balance out Tom's jitters... even when she was shouting things like "Pull-out method doesn't work!" In the end, even Tom slipping pills into her tea — and a gunshot wound! — couldn't stop Ruth, and we're thankful for that. Here's hoping we get to learn many more life lessons from her in Season 2.

Scroll down to see who got an Honorable Mention shout-out this week...