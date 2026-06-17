Widow's Bay Finale Hits Us With One Last Devastating Twist — Grade It!

While the tourists grumble about moldy food rations, Bechir's wife starts having contractions, and Rosemary gets him some water for her. She also lets it slip that she told Tom about Richard Warren's lineage before he ran off. Hearing that, Bechir tells his wife he'll be back and heads out into the storm. While Ruth looks through old photos, Tom beats himself up for not listening to his wife about the island's curse, and for bringing tourists here even though he knew it was cursed. He looks over and sees Ruth slumped over, and he apologizes to her: "I'm sorry. But I had to make it right." But then she snaps awake again and launches back into more family stories. Evan and his friends make their way to the basement with the electric chair, and Dale watches more film strips of people with bags over their heads being led in chains, with a narrator saying "their fear is necessary. They say it likes the taste." Dale emerges and screams: "This place is a death trap! Run! Run for your lives!"

The shelter devolves into screaming and chaos, while Tom walks up to a dozing Ruth with a pillow in hand, planning to suffocate her. But she wakes up long enough to admit she once had an affair with a married man... and a secret kid that she gave away. She watched the little girl grow up from afar, she recalls, "and I got to watch her fall in love with you, Tom." Her secret child was Tom's late wife Lauren! Which means his son Evan is a descendant of Richard Warren! He sobs at the realization and then rushes to get Ruth to a doctor — but then he sees something and shouts "No!" before we hear a gunshot. It's Bechir, and he shot Ruth: "I won't damn my child."

Tom yells at him that Ruth isn't the last descendant — but he won't tell Bechir who that last descendant is. And while Evan and his friends are goofing around with the electric chair, a guy named Kenny comes in to shoo them away, and Evan's friend PJ locks him inside the room with the electric chair. Evan tries to open the door, but he can't, and Kenny ominously says, "Something's happening"... and then we hear Kenny scream like he's dying. Suddenly, the storm stops, and Tom and Bechir try to get Ruth (still clinging to life, somehow) to a doctor. The tourists all breathe a sigh of relief as Wyck and Patricia lead them out of the shelter, with her deciding: "He must've done it." Evan finally gets the door open and finds no sign of Kenny — just a pair of storm doors mysteriously ajar and a flashlight on the ground.

The sun rises on a calm new day, and Tom gazes out at the bay, tossing the hummingbird brooch into it. He hears the bells tolling (we counted eight times) as he rejoins Evan in his car and drives away.

Whoa... how'd you like that finale, "Widow's Bay" fans? Give the finale — and Season 1 as a whole — a grade in our polls (yes, Apple TV has renewed it for Season 2), and hit the comments to share your thoughts and theories!