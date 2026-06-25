David Hasselhoff Landed Knight Rider Over An Actor Who Starred In One Of TV's Greatest Cop Shows

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If there are two things that make us nostalgic for '80s TV shows, it's cool cars and Don Johnson. So, it's quite fitting that the "Miami Vice" star was in the running for "Knight Rider" before David Hasselhoff put the pedal to the metal.

Writing in "Don't Hassel the Hoff: The Autobiography," the actor recalled Don Johnson being among those who screen tested for the part of Michael Knight. However, the studio executives over at NBC didn't like any of the options they tested, so Hasselhoff had to film a second screen test, leading to him getting the part. Johnson, meanwhile, went on to play Detective James Crockett on "Miami Vice," one of the best crime dramas of all time, so missing out on "Knight Rider" didn't destroy his career.

David Hasselhoff was also the preferred choice of Glen A. Larson. The "Knight Rider" creator was impressed by the actor's first audition, which saw the Hoff pat KITT, a superpowered talking car, like a horse and call it "buddy." Larson liked this approach, as the show needed a fun star who inspired audiences to just roll with the ridiculous premise.