House Of The Dragon: TVLine's Live Reactions To The Season 3 Premiere — Watch With Us!
Anyone feel like dancing with some dragons?
"House of the Dragon" Season 3 gets underway in about an hour, and we can't wait! To mark the HBO series' return, we thought it would be fun to watch live with all of you. So, starting at 9/8c, I — TVLine Editor-in-Chief Kimberly Roots — will begin sharing thoughts, feelings, insight and tidbits about the episode as it airs.
If you're new-ish to TVLine, here are my Song of Ice and Fire credentials: I wrote about all eight seasons of "Game of Thrones" for our site, and I've also been covering "House of the Dragon" and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" since they started.
When the premiere is done, make sure to check out my recap and interviews with members of the show's cast!
We're Live! New posts will appear automatically.
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"The king requires an audience."
Never a good thing to hear after you'd been plotting with the enemy all night. Also: Never a good thing to find out that the king you left in the Red Keep is not the king that is now in the Red Keep.
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Larys and Aegon
The road-trip buddy comedy I never knew I always wanted.
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We're off!
And so is Rhaena — hang on, honey!
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Well that was one hell of a "Previously on..."
So. Many. Characters. Packed. In!
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Yass, queens!
And here's my pre-season chat with Olivia Cooke (Alicent) and Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra) on whether the queens' secret plan can hold in Season 3.
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Before the episode gets started...
... here's some intel to get you ready for the premiere.
Everything We Know About Season 3