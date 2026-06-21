House Of The Dragon: TVLine's Live Reactions To The Season 3 Premiere — Watch With Us!

Anyone feel like dancing with some dragons?

"House of the Dragon" Season 3 gets underway in about an hour, and we can't wait! To mark the HBO series' return, we thought it would be fun to watch live with all of you. So, starting at 9/8c, I — TVLine Editor-in-Chief Kimberly Roots — will begin sharing thoughts, feelings, insight and tidbits about the episode as it airs.

If you're new-ish to TVLine, here are my Song of Ice and Fire credentials: I wrote about all eight seasons of "Game of Thrones" for our site, and I've also been covering "House of the Dragon" and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" since they started.

When the premiere is done, make sure to check out my recap and interviews with members of the show's cast!