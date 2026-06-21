House Of The Dragon: TVLine's Live Reactions To The Season 3 Premiere — Watch With Us!

By Kimberly Roots
Aemond in House of the Dragon Courtesy of HBO

Anyone feel like dancing with some dragons?

"House of the Dragon" Season 3 gets underway in about an hour, and we can't wait! To mark the HBO series' return, we thought it would be fun to watch live with all of you. So, starting at 9/8c, I — TVLine Editor-in-Chief Kimberly Roots — will begin sharing thoughts, feelings, insight and tidbits about the episode as it airs.

If you're new-ish to TVLine, here are my Song of Ice and Fire credentials: I wrote about all eight seasons of "Game of Thrones" for our site, and I've also been covering "House of the Dragon" and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" since they started.

When the premiere is done, make sure to check out my recap and interviews with members of the show's cast!

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  • Kimberly Roots

    "The king requires an audience."

    Never a good thing to hear after you'd been plotting with the enemy all night. Also: Never a good thing to find out that the king you left in the Red Keep is not the king that is now in the Red Keep.

  • Kimberly Roots

    Larys and Aegon

    The road-trip buddy comedy I never knew I always wanted.

  • Kimberly Roots

    We're off!

    And so is Rhaena — hang on, honey!

  • Kimberly Roots

    Well that was one hell of a "Previously on..."

    So. Many. Characters. Packed. In!

  • Kimberly Roots

    Yass, queens!

    And here's my pre-season chat with Olivia Cooke (Alicent) and Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra) on whether the queens' secret plan can hold in Season 3. 

  • Kimberly Roots

    Before the episode gets started...

    Alicent in House of the Dragon

    ... here's some intel to get you ready for the premiere. 

    Everything We Know About Season 3

    Watch the Season 3 Trailer

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