Why The Simpsons Decided To Kill Off Maude Flanders

If you were watching "The Simpsons" back in 2000, you likely remember the out-of-left-field death of Maude Flanders: the devout, ultra-wholesome wife of Springfield's favorite goody-two-shoes, Ned Flanders — one of the show's best characters.

Maude's sudden demise occurred in Season 11, Episode 14, titled "Alone Again, Natura-Diddly." While attending a car race with her family, Maude is struck by a flurry of t-shirt cannons meant for Homer Simpson, who bends over to pick up a bobby pin. Maude — who was just returning from fetching her family some hotdogs — loses her balance and topples off the grandstands, leaving Ned a single-dad widower.

According to voice actor Maggie Roswell, Maude wasn't written out because of some random creative choice by the writers — it actually stems from a pay dispute with Fox. Up until Season 10, Roswell had been travelling from Denver to Los Angeles twice a week to record her dialogue, and the recurring airfares were putting a major dent in the wallet.

"Well, I used to fly into L.A. on Thursday and fly back that night, and do that on Monday again," Roswell recalled in a 2011 interview with The Denver Post. "It was getting to be too much, too expensive, they wouldn't give me a raise, so I quit on the 10th year. Then they killed my character, Maude Flanders. The cast was as shocked about my death as I was."