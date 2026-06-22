The Way Home EPs Explain 'Open-Ended' Series Finale: Casey's Reveal, That 'Important' Last Scene, And More — Grade It!

The Landry family took one last dip in the pond on Sunday with the heartbreaking, century spanning series finale of Hallmark Channel's "The Way Home."

Let's dive right in with two of the finale's most anticipated moments: Casey is revealed to be Jacob and Abby's child from the future, and Elliot finally gets around to putting a ring on Kat's finger. Is it the perfectly timed proposal he envisioned? Maybe not, but if there's one thing this show has taught us, it's that timing is rarely perfect.

Naturally, the pond also plays a key role in the finale, providing the happiest endings possible for some of the show's more tragic storylines: Fern goes back one day to tell Cliff about her pregnancy, so at least he would know he was going to be a father before dying in the mines; Jacob returns to 1820 to check in with his old family, who help him release his anger towards the pond and embrace his future with Abby; Del jumps back to 1999 for one last dance with Colton, giving her the closure she needs to move forward with Sam; and Elliot learns that his mother actually survived the explosion.

Alice also gives a long-overdue apology to Evelyn for essentially gaslighting her all these years, then encourages her to reconnect with Max. Speaking of Max, even though Alice chooses to prioritize herself moving forward, she still confesses her feelings for Max before she leaves for college.

It all culminates sometime in the future with the town's founding families coming together for Jacob and Abby's wedding, along with a few familiar faces from the past watching (spiritually) from the sidelines. But it doesn't end with the exchanging of vows; before the finale cuts to black, we're left with Kat and Alice jumping back into the pond for another adventure. After all, "every ending is a new beginning."

Below, "The Way Home" showrunners Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke answers some of TVLine's burning questions about the series finale, including the story behind Casey's big reveal, why we didn't get to see Kat and Elliot's wedding, and what time the ladies might be off to next.