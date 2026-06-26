Why NCIS: New Orleans Killed Off Lucas Black's Christopher LaSalle

Christopher LaSalle (Lucas Black) goes out with a bang on "NCIS: New Orleans" — quite literally. The special agent succumbs to injuries stemming from a gunshot wound, giving the series a truly shocking TV death. But why did the creators decide to kill off the character?

Lucas left "NCIS: New Orleans" in Season 6 because he was tired of working long hours, but he still enjoyed the experience. Speaking about his family, Black told Fox News in 2022, "The show was good to us. We had a good time. It was a good run, and we sacrificed a lot of family time. But at some point, enough was enough. It was time for us to... take back a lot of that time and spend that quality time with each other that was sacrificed for six years."

It would have been easy for the show's creators to write LaSalle out of the procedural series by having him move to another department, leaving the door open to a possible return. However, showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash felt that the special agent deserved an emphatic goodbye. The rest is history.