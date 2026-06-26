5 Best Sonic The Hedgehog Animated Shows, Ranked
Adapting beloved video games for television is notoriously difficult to pull off without irritating players in one way or another. Because "Sonic the Hedgehog" has been around for over 30 years, there have been plenty of versions of the speedster on the small screen, as well as the hugely successful movies.
Paramount+ even produced a live-action "Knuckles" TV show starring Idris Elba that bridged the gap between the second and third films in the franchise. But it's fair to say that it was much different from the various "Sonic the Hedgehog" animated shows that fans have been watching since 1993.
The "Sonic" cartoons are more in line with the handful of TV shows based on Nintendo games rather than A-list-starring movie tie-ins. But with plenty of different adaptations to choose from, these are the best.
5. Sonic Underground
"Sonic Underground," which aired in 1999, is a strange beast because it features story beats similar to the much-loved 1993 "Sonic the Hedgehog" series, but in its own continuity. "Family Matters" star Jaleel White voices Sonic and his two siblings, Manic and Sonia, as they search for their mother, Queen Aleena (Gail Webster), after Doctor Robotnik (Gary Chalk) has taken over their home planet, Mobius.
The trio is given a handful of artifacts that grant them extra powers, and they also turn into musical instruments they can play in their band. It's not a bad show, but it doesn't feel fresh. And with 40 episodes in its entire run, it's not an easy binge watch. If anything, it feels like the writers had a separate idea for an animated sci-fi series revolving around musical instruments and decided to crowbar the blue hedgehog in there just because of the brand recognition and built-in audience.
It was odd at the time it aired on BKN, but any modern audiences revisiting it after the likes of the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies will be even more baffled by "Sonic Underground." Thankfully, the voice acting is top notch, as is the cool soundtrack — but it just feels like a tonal misstep for the franchise.
4. Sonic Prime
Netflix's "Sonic Prime" was a breath of fresh air when it first started in 2022. It's a multiverse story — Sonic (Deven Mack) rolls into the Shatterverse with different worlds, all with alternate versions of his closest friends, but without their own Sonic. It's a great way of switching up the different zones and locales from the games while also giving the writers the opportunity to explore other characters through a different lens.
Whether it's pirate Knuckles (Adam Nurada), a robotically enhanced Tails (Ashleigh Ball), or the entire council of alternate Dr. Eggmans (Brian Drummond/Vincent Tong), "Sonic Prime" isn't short of fresh ideas. It feels a little like a Sonic re-skin of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," but at least it's fun — and Shadow the Hedgehog's (Ian Hanlin) dry one-liners are an absolute treat. Granted, the constant switching between alternate characters gets a little repetitive after Season 1, but "Sonic Prime" is a solid entry into the franchise.
Plus, the animation style is great for newcomers who expect to see something synonymous with the games and the movies. With three seasons and 23 episodes, there's enough there to binge, but it doesn't outstay its welcome at all.
3. Sonic X
While some of the shows in the franchise are more lighthearted, "Sonic X" balances the fun with seriousness and some great action sequences that are ripped straight from some of the best games in the franchise. The story sees Sonic (Jason Griffith) and the gang teleported to Earth, where they wind up battling — you guessed it — Dr. Robotnik (Mike Pollock). From there, the show adapts the likes of "Sonic Adventure" and "Sonic Adventure 2."
TV Tokyo and Jetix's "Sonic X" brilliantly brings those games to life in the series, complete with some of their craziest moments. The standout storylines include Robotnik's Moon-shattering plans with the Space Colony ARK, and Shadow the Hedgehog's (Jason Griffith) origin. Although the anime tweaked the games to fit TV — which made sense — some of its original creations let it down.
Chris Thorndyke (Suzanne Goldish/Michael Sinterniklaas) is the human teenager whom Sonic works with on Earth and becomes part of the team. But his introduction often drags down the action and story, as "Sonic X" often uses him as a way of over-explaining what's happening in the episode.
2. Sonic Boom
Cartoon Network's "Sonic Boom" is incredibly silly, but that's its charm! The franchise as a whole is inherently wacky, but the 2014 show dials it up a notch with self-aware comedy and singular episodes that are so easy to watch as bite-size adventures. For example, in Season 1, Dr. Eggman (Mike Pollock) takes Sonic (Roger Craig Smith) to court for injuries he got in a battle, with Amy Rose (Cindy Robinson) defending the hero.
All of this is to say that "Sonic Boom" is refreshing because it doesn't take itself too seriously and avoids trying to set up grand, overarching storylines like in other "Sonic" shows. But that's not to say Sega and Cartoon Network weren't ambitious with the project, because "Sonic Boom" also had its own video game and comic series. So it was great to have all three released around the same time.
Although the "Sonic Boom" character redesigns were hated by some, it was a change from the typical visuals and showed that they weren't afraid to switch things up.
1. Sonic the Hedgehog
In 1993, "Sonic the Hedgehog" proved that a cartoon about a silly blue hedgehog could actually tell a mature story while still embracing the wild fun of the franchise. In it, Sonic (Jaleel White) leads an underground resistance against Robotnik (Jim Cummings), who has overthrown his home planet. That bears a striking similarity to "Sonic Underground," but the 1993 series on ABC was much more straightforward and manages to explore what Sonic's Freedom Fighters actually struggle with.
There's an entire episode in Season 1 dedicated to Sonic grappling with his own self-doubt and fear of Sally (Kath Soucie) getting roboticized by Robotnik, and the recurring nightmare completely debilitates him. It's part of the show's overarching plot about the villain forcibly transforming innocent creatures into robots for him to control, and it's surprisingly dark for a cartoon.
It's a terrifying concept that proves the writers wanted to do more with "Sonic the Hedgehog" than just zany hijinks, and the result is an underrated animated show that deserves more love.