5 Best Sonic The Hedgehog Animated Shows, Ranked

Adapting beloved video games for television is notoriously difficult to pull off without irritating players in one way or another. Because "Sonic the Hedgehog" has been around for over 30 years, there have been plenty of versions of the speedster on the small screen, as well as the hugely successful movies.

Paramount+ even produced a live-action "Knuckles" TV show starring Idris Elba that bridged the gap between the second and third films in the franchise. But it's fair to say that it was much different from the various "Sonic the Hedgehog" animated shows that fans have been watching since 1993.

The "Sonic" cartoons are more in line with the handful of TV shows based on Nintendo games rather than A-list-starring movie tie-ins. But with plenty of different adaptations to choose from, these are the best.