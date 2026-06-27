Knight Rider's KITT Was Inspired By These '70s Sci-Fi Movie And TV Show Villains

There's little doubt that in the pantheon of cool cars from TV shows in the '80s, KITT from "Knight Rider" definitely makes the list. The panel of buttons on the dashboard offered Michael an endless array of tricks and gadgets, the car had a sleek design, and we can't forget about KITT's witty, sarcastic voice. Even though KITT was one of the good guys on the show, his inspiration actually came from several prominent television and movie villains.

William Daniels, who voiced KITT, gave it a dry humorous personality, but the voice was initially modeled after HAL the computer from "2001: A Space Odyssey." In his autobiography, "Don't Hassle the Hoff," David Hasselhoff confirmed that connection. He wrote that the main difference between HAL and KITT was that KITT was designed to protect humans and can't even kill villains.

If there's one feature that separates KITT from other crime-fighting cars, apart from its ability to talk, it's the band of red lights on its hood. If you're a fan of '70s science fiction TV, you might notice the similarity between those red lights and the red lights on the Cylons of "Battlestar Galactica." That's no coincidence — the same man, Glen Larson, created both shows and liked the design so much he wanted to use it again. Some fan communities have dubbed the concept the "Larson Scanner."