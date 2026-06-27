Why Comedy Central's Reno 911! Was Based In The Nevada Desert Town

In the beloved mockumentary "Reno 911!," fans followed Lieutenant Jim Dangle (Thomas Lennon) and his crew of incompetent, foul-mouthed deputies as they patrolled the crime-riddled streets of Reno, Nevada and clashed with its colorful array of outlandish criminals. But there's a good reason why the "Cops" parody chose the desert city as its backdrop. It seems "The Biggest Little City in the World" also had the biggest meth problem.

According to co-creator, writer, and star Robert Ben Garant, (who played Deputy Travis Junior), Reno became synonymous with the late-'90s news cycle, and not for the most glamorous reasons. "Crystal meth was just becoming a thing in 1999," Garant told Cracked during their "Oral History of 'Reno 911!" "Every time you saw the news about crystal meth, it always seemed to be about Nevada. Reno just made sense — no offense, Reno."

"We called it 'Reno 911!' because that just felt like, if this was a real show, it would be called that," he added. "The exclamation point was the only clue that was like, 'Maybe we're kidding.'" In addition to the drug problem, the team wanted to utilize the area's perceived local flavor. Ironically, while prostitution is actually illegal in Reno and Washoe County, Garant noted that the team thought it was fair game when picking the setting, recalling that they loved Reno because of "legalized prostitution, which we felt like was going to be part of the show." Plus, the desert landscape easily allowed them to shoot locally in Sun Valley, California, and pass it off as Nevada.