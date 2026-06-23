Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Reveals Even More Multiverse Cameos In Full Trailer — Watch
It all started with a Big Bang. Now it's expanding into a full-blown multiverse.
HBO Max has released the official trailer for the upcoming "Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," offering the most extensive look yet at the single-camera comedy ahead of its Thursday, July 23 premiere.
Wil Wheaton, who recurred as a heightened version of himself throughout 10 of the hit CBS sitcom's 12 seasons, resurfaced in a previous HBO Max sizzle reel for the upcoming offshoot. And Joshua Malina, who recurred during the original run as Caltech President Siebert, appeared in an earlier teaser.
But those aren't the only familiar faces popping up in the multiverse. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it kaleidoscope graphic at the 0:35 mark, the trailer reveals additional cameos by Christine Baranski (Beverly Hofstadter), Riki Lindhome (Ramona Nowitzki), and Teller (Larry Fowler). Teller is also glimpsed elsewhere in the trailer opposite Penn Jillette, his longtime performing partner, who previously appeared alongside him in the "Young Sheldon" Season 5 finale.
Also spotted in the kaleidoscope graphic: Jon Cryer ("Two and a Half Men").
More About Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
In the "Big Bang Theory" spin-off, "comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon," according to the official logline. "Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory.'"
"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" hails from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, and is created, written, and executive produced by Lorre and fellow "Big Bang Theory" co-creator Bill Prady, alongside feature writer Zak Penn ("The Avengers," "Ready Player One," "Free Guy").
"Stuart Fails..." marks the fourth entry in the sitcom franchise, following the original series (2007–2019), prequel "Young Sheldon" (2017–2024), and sequel-to-the-prequel "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" (2024–present).