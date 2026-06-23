Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Reveals Even More Multiverse Cameos In Full Trailer — Watch

It all started with a Big Bang. Now it's expanding into a full-blown multiverse.

HBO Max has released the official trailer for the upcoming "Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," offering the most extensive look yet at the single-camera comedy ahead of its Thursday, July 23 premiere.

Wil Wheaton, who recurred as a heightened version of himself throughout 10 of the hit CBS sitcom's 12 seasons, resurfaced in a previous HBO Max sizzle reel for the upcoming offshoot. And Joshua Malina, who recurred during the original run as Caltech President Siebert, appeared in an earlier teaser.

But those aren't the only familiar faces popping up in the multiverse. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it kaleidoscope graphic at the 0:35 mark, the trailer reveals additional cameos by Christine Baranski (Beverly Hofstadter), Riki Lindhome (Ramona Nowitzki), and Teller (Larry Fowler). Teller is also glimpsed elsewhere in the trailer opposite Penn Jillette, his longtime performing partner, who previously appeared alongside him in the "Young Sheldon" Season 5 finale.

Also spotted in the kaleidoscope graphic: Jon Cryer ("Two and a Half Men").