James Burrows Started His Prolific Directing Career With This Iconic Sitcom

On June 19, 2026, television lost one of its most iconic figures: James Burrows. The 11-time Emmy Award winner is best known for co-creating "Cheers" and directing episodes of some of the greatest sitcoms in history, including "Friends," "Will & Grace," "Taxi," and "Frasier." But his start in television came much earlier than any of those shows. Burrows' first directing job came with "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in 1974.

Burrows got his start on the stage in the late '60s and worked on the play "Holly Golightly," which just happened to star Mary Tyler Moore. In an interview with the Directors Guild of America, Burrows said the experience helped launch his television career. "When I was running a theater in San Diego, I saw this show on the air, 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' that was a theatrical thing filmed by cameras. And I said, 'I can do that,' because that's what I do. So I wrote a letter to Mary Tyler Moore," said Burrows. "They had four multi-camera shows on the air so they wanted theatrical directors."

Burrows said the first episode he got to direct may not have been a classic, but he gave it his all. "The script was a C- and maybe the show was a C," he said in the same interview. "I tried to mine a funny pony from a pile of s***. I just did everything I possibly could to try to make the show better."