A Walking Dead Star Quit Chicago Med Before The Premiere

"The Walking Dead" actress Laurie Holden exited "Chicago Med" before the series even began production. Holden played trauma surgeon Dr. Hannah Tramble in "Chicago Fire" Season 3, Episode 19, which served as a backdoor pilot for "Chicago Med" in 2015. She was expected to return in a recurring role on the new series, but later that year, she stepped away from the project.

Following her departure, Holden released a statement explaining her decision. "I am so grateful to Dick Wolf, my fellow castmembers, NBC and the entire 'Chicago Med' team for their understanding," she wrote, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Sometimes we must make tough choices and, for family reasons, not doing 'Chicago Med' is one of those for me at this time. I know the show is going to be a huge success and I'll be watching."

"Chicago Med" did not recast the role of Dr. Tramble, nor did it ever provide a reason for the character's absence. Although her time in NBC's "One Chicago" universe was brief, Holden was already well known to TV audiences for playing Andrea Harrison on "The Walking Dead" from 2010 to 2013, appearing in the first three seasons of the AMC zombie TV show.