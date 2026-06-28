Pedro Pascal Guest-Starred On (And Was Killed Off Of) Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Pedro Pascal has often been candid about his difficult early years in the acting industry — and how close he came to giving up on his dreams entirely. "My entry level lasted about 15 years," the actor told Entertainment Tonight in 2024, shortly after winning a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in "The Last of Us." During that time, support from the acting community and SAG helped keep him on the path.

"We're talking about being able to see a doctor, getting sick, getting a surgery, paying my rent when I had less than $7 in my account, and a residual from 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' showed up and saved the day," Pascal explained. He called that particular job "the reason I was able to stay in it and not give up."

Though the "Buffy" check may have kept him in the game, it was still many more years before Pascal landed his breakout role on "Game of Thrones." In the interim, he appeared in everything from that forgotten "Burn Notice" prequel movie to "Nurse Jackie," "The Adjustment Bureau," and even the short-lived 2011 "Charlie's Angels" reboot.