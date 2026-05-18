5 Best Pedro Pascal TV Shows, Ranked

When Oberyn Martell was squished to death at the end of "Game of Thrones" Season 4, a star was born. Well, technically he was born several weeks earlier when Pedro Pascal first debuted in the role, but the swift elimination of the sudden fan favorite only magnified the effect. Today, Pascal is one of the biggest stars in the world, with leading roles in everything from "Gladiator II" to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But while he has become a big-screen actor, Pascal built the foundations of his career on television.

Pascal's early career included bit parts on shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "NYPD Blue," and "Law & Order" and a brief recurring role on "The Good Wife." Since his ascent, he's spoken candidly about the grind of being a working actor and the moments when the struggle of trying to make it on television was almost too great. "My vision of it was that if I didn't have some major exposure by the time I was twenty-nine years old, it was over," Pascal told Esquire in 2023, "so I was constantly readjusting what it meant to commit my life to this profession, and giving up the idea of it looking like I thought it would when I was a kid."

After taking home the SAG Award for his performance on "The Last of Us" in 2024, Pascal told Entertainment Tonight, "My entry level lasted about 15 years," explaining how a residual check from "Buffy" allowed him to keep auditioning when healthcare costs and rent had drained his finances. In honor of that grind, and of the heights Pascal has now reached, let's take a look at his best shows, counting down to number one.