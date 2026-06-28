HGTV Star Drew Scott Had A Unique Job On Smallville Before He Became A Property Brother

Property Brother Drew Scott portrayed a, dare we say, cheeky side of Superman on the hit superhero series "Smallville."

"I was the body double for Tom Welling," Scott revealed to People when discussing his pre-HGTV time in the acting world. "So when they're doing like butt shots and ab shots, I was the one they were using."

Tom Welling played a teenage Clark Kent on "Smallville" – which aired from 2001 to 2006 on the WB, and then until 2011 on the CW — making Scott's body-double role vital on certain occasions when Superman showed some skin. Scott was initially brought onto the show through a friend who was Lex Luther's stand-in at the time. Looking back, Scott told People, "It was great. It was a little side thing." On "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Scott explained that he was one of many doubles the show's coordinators used "depending on the shot they wanted, but Tom Welling was much sexier than I was."