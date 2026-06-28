What To Watch Sunday: FROM Wraps, BET Awards, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "FROM" airs its Season 4 finale, Druski hosts the BET Awards, and "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" reunion continues.
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Showtimes for June 28, 2026
BET Awards
Cardi B, Common, Doechii, George Clinton, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Nas, and more perform; Ms. Lauryn Hill receives the Living Legend Icon Award; Druski hosts.
Patience
A businessman is shot in a packed boardroom; a dead magpie points the investigation into the world of magic; Patience traces her mother's address and hears some shocking news.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The ladies barely touch down in Scotland before the Bailey Bowl drama starts unpacking itself; Angela presses Shamea over comments made to her daughter and questions her charity contributions, leaving Shamea fighting for her name and pockets.
FROM
Season 4 finale: Boyd's quest to lead the residents home reaches a terrifying crossroads, and nothing will ever be the same again.
Grantchester
Alphy finds himself adrift following his mother's departure, until a mysterious case forces him back to work; Geordie accepts a promotion that could end their partnership.
House of the Dragon
A synopsis for Episode 2 wasn't made available at press time.
The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Reunion
The women are joined by their men to discuss the ups and downs of the season.
The Vampire Lestat
Armand goes on an apology tour; Lestat is triggered and lashes out as only he can, publicly embarrassing a personally invited concert attendee with a shoutout; Louis seeks comfort in a familiar face.
Rick and Morty
Rick's stomach is mad, bro. But it's all-you-can-eat-and-drink here, bro!