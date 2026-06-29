One Of Television's Greatest Educational Cartoons Wasn't Meant To Be On TV

If you grew up in the '70s and '80s, chances are part of your educational experience came in the form of short musical lessons from "Schoolhouse Rock." It might not make the list of '70s shows that defined the decade, but the series became a beloved educational staple during its run on ABC. However, that's not how its creators originally envisioned it. In fact, they never intended for it to be on television at all.

It all started when the president of the McCaffrey and McCall advertising agency, David McCall, asked creative director George Newall to create a musical version of the multiplication tables. McCall was frustrated that his children could remember pop lyrics but not school-related information. Newall brought the idea to musicians Bob Dorough and Ben Tucker, who began working on a song called "Three Is A Magic Number." But in an interview with NPR's "Fresh Air," Dorough said television wasn't even on the agency's radar. "They were thinking of a phonograph recording and a book," he said. "The idea of television wasn't remotely in their heads."

When no book publisher was interested in the idea, the agency looked elsewhere. "One of the executives up at McCaffrey and McCall said, you know, one of our clients is ABC television ... Why don't we present it to them?" Dorough recalled. "And they presented it as an animation film to ABC, at which point suddenly we were in that business instead of the book business."