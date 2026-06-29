Sci-Fi Classic Space: 1999 Was Originally Meant To Be A British Show's Second Season

When it premiered in 1975, "Space: 1999" introduced sci-fi fans to a bold new future. Starring Martin Landau as Commander John Koenig, the courageous leader of Moonbase Alpha, this short-lived series actually began life as the planned second season of a failing British sci-fi show: "UFO."

A forgotten 1970 television series created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson, the plot of "UFO" saw a secret military organization defending Earth from a dying alien race that traveled across space to harvest human organs. The U.S. distributors of "UFO" pulled the plug after its ratings started to dwindle, however, leaving the Andersons with a ton of pre-production work already locked in for Season 2 ... and nothing to do with it.

Rather than jettison all that work, a deal was struck. U.S. financial backing was secured, but the creators had to completely overhaul their vision to meet one major condition — the new show had to take place on the moon. So, Gerry Anderson shifted gears and cooked up a new premise: Instead of aliens visiting Earth, the humans would be the ones stranded in deep space. The recalibrated series followed the crew of Moonbase Alpha, who are sent hurling through the cosmos after a nuclear explosion blasts the moon clean out of Earth's orbit.