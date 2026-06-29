Sci-Fi Classic Space: 1999 Was Originally Meant To Be A British Show's Second Season
When it premiered in 1975, "Space: 1999" introduced sci-fi fans to a bold new future. Starring Martin Landau as Commander John Koenig, the courageous leader of Moonbase Alpha, this short-lived series actually began life as the planned second season of a failing British sci-fi show: "UFO."
A forgotten 1970 television series created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson, the plot of "UFO" saw a secret military organization defending Earth from a dying alien race that traveled across space to harvest human organs. The U.S. distributors of "UFO" pulled the plug after its ratings started to dwindle, however, leaving the Andersons with a ton of pre-production work already locked in for Season 2 ... and nothing to do with it.
Rather than jettison all that work, a deal was struck. U.S. financial backing was secured, but the creators had to completely overhaul their vision to meet one major condition — the new show had to take place on the moon. So, Gerry Anderson shifted gears and cooked up a new premise: Instead of aliens visiting Earth, the humans would be the ones stranded in deep space. The recalibrated series followed the crew of Moonbase Alpha, who are sent hurling through the cosmos after a nuclear explosion blasts the moon clean out of Earth's orbit.
The second season of Space: 1999 injected more action and comedy, something the creators hated
To ensure "Space: 1999" had some star power to appease the American networks, the creators brought in real-life married duo Martin Landau and Barbara Bain, who were both fresh off the set of "Mission: Impossible," one of the best TV shows of the '60s. Landau played the aforementioned Commander Koenig, while Bain played Dr. Helena Russell, Moonbase Alpha's chief medical officer.
While "Space: 1999" found success in the United States thanks to heavy syndication, it had a bumpy ride behind the scenes. Much to the Andersons' dismay, the philosophical, slow-burn first season gave way to an action-heavy second season under a mandate from the U.S. distributor. During a 1994 interview on French television (via Space1999.net), Landau specifically pinned Season 2's shortcomings on producer Fred Freiberger, who is also often blamed by "Star Trek" fans for the maligned final season of "The Original Series." "We never really imitated 'Star Trek' until Freddie Freiberger came along," Landau said. "Some of the concepts of that the Trekkies didn't like were, by design, the creation, or recreation, of Freddie Freiberger, who actually worked on the third season of 'Star Trek.' Which was probably the least imaginative, so we inherited something."
"The show, I think we tried," Landau added. "It's hard to do a science fiction series with good effects, and quality, on a weekly basis, and sustain a level of excellence." A truly underrated sci-fi show, "Space: 1999" never got a third season and wrapped up its run after just 48 episodes. You can currently stream the series on Prime Video and Peacock.