5 Forgotten '70s Sci-Fi Shows That Still Hold Up Today

The '70s TV landscape was littered with shows based on feature films – but for every "M*A*S*H*" and "Alice," there were a handful of series that only survived for a season or two. In the case of "Logan's Run," a spin-off of the 1976 film starring Michael York, Richard Jordan, and Jenny Agutter, the run in question only lasted for a grand total of 14 episodes.

The pilot episode of "Logan's Run" offered an abbreviated version of the events of the film, which found Logan and Jessica — now played by Gregory Harrison and Heather Menzies — escaping from the City of Domes to avoid being put to death at the age of 30. Logan and Jessica find themselves teaming up with Rem (Donald Moffat), a self-programming, problem-solving android, as they attempt to evade Francis (Randolph Powell) and his Sandmen while searching for the perhaps-mythical place known as Sanctuary.

By all rights, "Logan's Run" should have been huge, given the amount of "Star Trek" alumni on the writing staff: The show's story editor was D.C. Fontana, who wrote a number of episodes of the original series and later worked on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," while the treatment for one episode was penned by Harlan Ellison ("The City on the Edge of Forever") and another featured a teleplay by David Gerrold ("The Trouble with Tribbles"). Instead, "Logan's Run" went up against "The Rockford Files" on the schedule, dying a relatively quick death as a result. "Logan's Run" is not currently streaming, but the series is available on DVD and digital release.